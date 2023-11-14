Published: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 10:25 AM Last updated: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 10:40 AM

If you're looking for luxury, UAE is the right place to be!

Here is a round up of 5 luxurious suites, complete with private pools, gold fittings, beach access, and more.

1. Palazzo Versace Dubai

The Palazzo Versace Dubai offers the Royal Versace Villa, a 3-bedroom space spanning 375sqm with views of hotel pools and the Creek. Ideal for larger families or groups, it features a master bedroom with a super king-size bed, two bedrooms with a queen bed and twin beds, walk-in wardrobes, and luxurious Versace-branded amenities in all bathrooms. The villa includes a dining area with an 8 or 10-seater table, a spacious island kitchen or breakfast room, and a separate powder room in the living room. For more information, call 04 556 8888.

Average pricing: Dh77,000 per night

2. Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa

The Armani Dubai Suite, exclusively designed by Giorgio Armani, is a unique and elegant space located on level 39 with breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf and the city. This one-of-a-kind suite boasts a remarkable circular entrance vestibule, three fixture powder rooms, and a storage closet. The suite is designated as non-smoking.

Average pricing: Dh50,000 per night

3. Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi

The Royal Suite at Abu Dhabi's Emirates Palace, spanning 280 sqm, offers unparalleled luxury with unobstructed views of the beach. The suite features a elegantly adorned king-size bed, a fully-equipped bathroom with a hot tub, and exquisite design elements including gold accents, silk, and Swarovski crystal. Guests can enjoy the pinnacle of comfort and exclusivity, complemented by 24-hour butler service.

Average pricing: Dh45,000 per night

4. Hyatt Park Lagoon

This luxurious suite at Hyatt Park Lagoon, spanning 109sqm, provides a lavish experience with private patios offering direct access to the pristine lagoon beach. Adorned with Mediterranean-inspired décor, the suite includes a separate bedroom. It is designed for the comfort of adults and children aged 16 and above.

Average pricing: Dh22,000 per night

5. Marriot Resort Palm Jumeirah

The Royal Penthouse Suite is a luxurious 2-bedroom accommodation with a sea view, terrace, and M Club Lounge access. Covering 400sqm, it includes three bathrooms, a living/sitting area, dining area, and separate dining and living rooms. The suite offers various amenities, such as high-speed Wi-Fi, complimentary non-alcoholic beverages, and access to the M Club Lounge with 24/7 service. The room can accommodate up to 6 guests, featuring two king-size beds and the option for two roll-away beds or cribs. The suite is equipped with multiple TVs, high-speed internet, and other facilities. It also provides accessibility options, including roll-in showers.

Average pricing: Dh35,000 per night

