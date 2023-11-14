The veteran was seen in Drishyam and 2018: Everyone Is A Hero, India's official entry to the Oscars 2024
If you're looking for luxury, UAE is the right place to be!
Here is a round up of 5 luxurious suites, complete with private pools, gold fittings, beach access, and more.
The Palazzo Versace Dubai offers the Royal Versace Villa, a 3-bedroom space spanning 375sqm with views of hotel pools and the Creek. Ideal for larger families or groups, it features a master bedroom with a super king-size bed, two bedrooms with a queen bed and twin beds, walk-in wardrobes, and luxurious Versace-branded amenities in all bathrooms. The villa includes a dining area with an 8 or 10-seater table, a spacious island kitchen or breakfast room, and a separate powder room in the living room. For more information, call 04 556 8888.
Average pricing: Dh77,000 per night
The Armani Dubai Suite, exclusively designed by Giorgio Armani, is a unique and elegant space located on level 39 with breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf and the city. This one-of-a-kind suite boasts a remarkable circular entrance vestibule, three fixture powder rooms, and a storage closet. The suite is designated as non-smoking.
Average pricing: Dh50,000 per night
The Royal Suite at Abu Dhabi's Emirates Palace, spanning 280 sqm, offers unparalleled luxury with unobstructed views of the beach. The suite features a elegantly adorned king-size bed, a fully-equipped bathroom with a hot tub, and exquisite design elements including gold accents, silk, and Swarovski crystal. Guests can enjoy the pinnacle of comfort and exclusivity, complemented by 24-hour butler service.
Average pricing: Dh45,000 per night
This luxurious suite at Hyatt Park Lagoon, spanning 109sqm, provides a lavish experience with private patios offering direct access to the pristine lagoon beach. Adorned with Mediterranean-inspired décor, the suite includes a separate bedroom. It is designed for the comfort of adults and children aged 16 and above.
Average pricing: Dh22,000 per night
The Royal Penthouse Suite is a luxurious 2-bedroom accommodation with a sea view, terrace, and M Club Lounge access. Covering 400sqm, it includes three bathrooms, a living/sitting area, dining area, and separate dining and living rooms. The suite offers various amenities, such as high-speed Wi-Fi, complimentary non-alcoholic beverages, and access to the M Club Lounge with 24/7 service. The room can accommodate up to 6 guests, featuring two king-size beds and the option for two roll-away beds or cribs. The suite is equipped with multiple TVs, high-speed internet, and other facilities. It also provides accessibility options, including roll-in showers.
Average pricing: Dh35,000 per night
