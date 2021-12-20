Panama Papers case: Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan summoned by ED

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor interested in doing biopic on grandfather Raj Kapoor's life
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for questioning in a case linked to the 2016 'Panama Papers' global tax leaks case, officials said on Monday.
Aishwarya Bachchan, 48, the daughter-in-law of superstar Amitabh Bachchan, has been asked to depose before the agency in Delhi.
The ED has been probing the case since 2016 when the global leaks came to light. It later issued notices to the Bachchan family asking them to explain their foreign remittances since 2004 under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the RBI.
