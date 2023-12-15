Raveena Tandon to headline new web series 'Karmma Calling'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon during the inauguration of a national conclave on 'Mann ki Baat @100', in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)(PTI04_26_2023_000188A)

Published: Fri 15 Dec 2023, 11:20 PM

Actor Raveena Tandon will be seen in an interesting avatar in a web series titled Karmma Calling.

As per a statement, Karmma Calling is the Indian adaptation of ABC series Revenge. In the series, Raveena plays the role of Indrani Kothari, the reigning queen of society in Alibaug, a rich world of glitz, glamour, deceit and betrayal. Ruchi Narain has directed it.

Excited about the project, Raveena said: "Indrani Kothari believes the world is her stage and I haven't essayed such a character in a very long time. Karmma Calling is definitely more than what meets the eye and explores different facets of the world of the rich. Collaborating with Disney+ Hotstar was a great experience and playing Indrani helped me explore more for myself as an actor. It is a never-seen-before and never done before role and I am looking forward to audience reactions. Collaborating with R.A.T Films and Ruchi Narain has been exceptional."

Ruchi Narain also expressed her excitement about the series.

"Karmma Calling is set against the backdrop of the ultra rich and affluent Kothari family and all that conspires around them in their world. The series has massive grandeur, scale and a glamorous outlook with a story that weaves in revenge, deceit, betrayals and also navigates experiences of the Kothari family. The series is definitely going to be your 'guilty pleasure' watch and leave you craving for more. Collaborating with Raveena Tandon and Disney+ Hotstar has been an incredible experience," she shared.

Karmma Calling will stream from January 26, 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar. This project will mark Raveena's second series on OTT. She made her digital debut in 2021 with Aranyak.