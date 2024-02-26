UAE

'Oppenheimer' wins again with top film prize at PGA Awards

It also won best film at the BAFTA Film Awards in London earlier this month and best motion picture in drama at the Golden Globes in January

By Reuters

Photo: AP
Photo: AP

Published: Mon 26 Feb 2024, 2:53 PM

'Oppenheimer' won the top film prize at the Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards on Sunday night, keeping up its winning streak ahead of next month's Oscars.

The three-hour epic, which takes audiences back to the making of the atomic bomb during World War Two, scooped the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, a day after its cast won prizes at Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The film stars Cillian Murphy as American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Murphy won best actor in a leading role at the SAG Awards and his co-star Robert Downey Jr. took the best supporting actor title. The film, directed by Briton Christopher Nolan, also took those awards' top honour - best cast in a motion picture.

Among its other awards, 'Oppenheimer' won best film at the BAFTA Film Awards in London earlier this month and best motion picture - drama at the Golden Globes in January.

Other winners at Sunday's PGA Awards, held in Hollywood, included 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse', documentary 'American Symphony' and television shows 'The Bear', 'Succession' and 'Beef'.

Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese was also honoured with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award.

