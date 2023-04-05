Second 'Barbie' teaser trailer out: Fans thrilled by sneak peek into Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling's world

The film will make its world premiere on May 18 at the festival
New trailer alert! The second official trailer for Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" film is out, and it is all things pink. The dazzling preview follows the vibrant and colourful life of Barbie, played by Margot Robbie. Guess who plays her on-screen love interest, aka Ken? None other than Ryan Gosling. Barbie’s star-studded cast also includes singer Dua Lipa, Ariana Greenblatt, Michael Cera, and Emma Mackey, among others.
Warner Bros. Pictures shared the film's trailer on Tuesday night, along with a synopsis on YouTube, which said: "To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken."
Watch the teaser trailer here:
Ever since the exciting trailer dropped, the Internet just can't keep calm. Fans all across social media are thrilled to jump onto this hilarious ride with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
Speaking about the influence of 'Barbie', one user wrote, “The fact that they’ve given nothing away about the plot and the movie [still] has such immense hype shows how influential Barbie truly is.”
Another said, “This movie truly encapsulates what it feels like to be a Barbie girl, living in a Barbie world.”
Twitter users were also impressed with the little details makers managed to capture in the trailer. “I love that they stayed within everything that makes Barbie Barbie", one user said. "It wasn’t just a glamorous blonde girl; they [have] the bright colours, the over-the-top outfits, [the] plastic body poses and names, etc. I feel like I’m watching the dolls and sets I played with as a kid come to life and it’s FUN.”
The first teaser trailer for the film was released last year, and showcased young girls playing with their baby dolls. In the background, Helen Mirren's voiceover plays, saying "Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls. But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls, until..."
The trailer was a tribute to the iconic scene from Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey.
Helmed by Oscar-nominated writer and director Greta Gerwig, 'Barbie' will be released in theatres on July 21.
