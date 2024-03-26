Now in UAE: 'Rewind', highest-grossing Filipino film of all time, out on Netflix

Photo: Screengrab from trailer

Filipino expats in the UAE will now be able to watch the blockbuster romantic drama 'Rewind' on Netflix.

The film, starring real-life couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes, has become the highest-grossing Filipino movie of all time after raking in a total of Php880 million (Dh57.4 million) in the box office.

It was shown on UAE cinemas in January but only for a short period. Those who missed the screening now have the chance to experience the 'Rewind' fever — plus the tears, laughter, and a whole lot of love — through Netflix. It was released on the platform on Monday.

Netflix subscribers in the UAE are now able to see the film on the feeds.

Beyond drama and romance, 'Rewind' has sci-fi elements, too, as it tackles life, death and marriage. It tells the story of a man who gets the rare opportunity to turn back time after the death of his wife. It revolves around how John desperately modifies life events to prevent Mary from dying.

'Rewind' was the first of seven highly acclaimed films from the annual Metro Manila Film Festival that would be streamed on Netflix.

The others are: 'Becky and Badette' (out on April 4); 'Gomburza' (April 9); 'Family of Two' (June 1); 'Penduko' (June 7); 'Mallari' (June 21).

