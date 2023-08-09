Prince Harry loses 'Royal Highness' title from official website? Royal family to make adjustments

'Doing it for PewDiePie': American YouTuber MrBeast challenges Indian music company T-Series for top spot
On Sunday, MrBeast claimed that his latest video has broken the world record for most views on a non-music video in 24 hours
The official website of the royal family underwent an update today to reflect the current titles of various members of the royal family. Notably, references to Prince Harry's "His Royal Highness" title have been removed.
While Prince Harry retains royal titles, he will no longer be addressed as "His Royal Highness."
While the website still acknowledges Queen Elizabeth II as the reigning monarch and occasionally refers to now-King Charles III as "the Prince of Wales" and Queen Camilla as "the Duchess of Cornwall," the palace has clarified that updates are being made in phases.
In a statement reported by a news outlet, Buckingham Palace explained, "The Royal Family website contains over five thousand pages of information about the life and work of the Royal Family. Following the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, content has been revisited and updated periodically. Some content may be out of date until this process is complete."
Although Prince Harry has not publicly commented on this alteration to his title, the change is not unexpected. After stepping back as senior royals in January 2020, Buckingham Palace announced, "The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family."
Presently residing in Montecito, California, the Sussexes have chosen a non-working royal lifestyle. Instead, they have embarked on various media ventures, including a book, a podcast, collaborations with Netflix, and diverse charitable initiatives through their entity, Archewell.
READ MORE:
On Sunday, MrBeast claimed that his latest video has broken the world record for most views on a non-music video in 24 hours
The actor's latest performance as Rocky Randhawa in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been receiving rave reviews from the audiences
Though she admits that there's a family history of mental health, she does not hold her parents responsible for her emotional challenges
The album is scheduled for release on September 8, announced the management agency
The Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-starrer outperformed the Hollywood blockbusters in India
Netizens express disappointment, alleging Instagram user for using AI-generated images of the late star for likes
The comic performance will tickle your funny bones at Dialogue Dubai
Akhtar, who directed the first two parts featuring Shah Rukh Khan, shared a post about the new project on Instagram