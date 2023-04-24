Matthew Perry to remove Keanu Reeves comments from future memoir editions

Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya files case against YouTube channels: Here’s all you need to know
A suit was filed for allegedly using videos, and images of members of the Bachchan family and spreading fake news about the girl's health
Actor Matthew Perry has decided to remove his controversial remarks about Keanu Reeves from future editions of his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.
The memoir is a candid telling of Perry's struggle with substance abuse and addiction. However, he faced backlash last fall for references to Reeves that some found offensive including in one excerpt about his friend River Phoenix's 1993 death, CNN reported.
"River was a beautiful man, inside and out - too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down. Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?" Perry wrote in his memoir.
Perry, who has previously apologised over his controversial remarks, recently expressed regret for the same at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. He vowed to remove Reeves' name from future editions of his book.
"I said a stupid thing. It was a mean thing to do. I pulled his name because I live on the same street," Perry said during the panel, noting that "any future versions of the book will not have his name in it."
Perry is yet to apologise to the Matrix star in person.
"If I run into the guy, I'll apologize. It was just stupid," Perry concluded.
Perry's memoir was released on November 1 last year.
A suit was filed for allegedly using videos, and images of members of the Bachchan family and spreading fake news about the girl's health
The star shares video showing her jumping off a plane over The Palm
The veteran actor is among a host of other celebrities who have lost the verified check-mark status on their accounts
The film is currently streaming on Apple+
From restaurant deals and celebrity chef encounters to cooking workshops and more, there's lots to happen at the 10th edition of DFF
Currently playing in UAE cinemas, the fantasy film stars Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, and Michelle Rodrigues among others
The film starring Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, and Michelle Rodrigues among others is currently playing in UAE cinemas
Pamela, who was 74, was reportedly being treated for pneumonia