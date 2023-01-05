My Kind of Weekend: Top things to do in the UAE from January 6-8

From a pet farm to live show and concert, enjoy these fun-filled events this weekend around the country

By CT Desk Published: Thu 5 Jan 2023, 7:55 PM

Pet Farm

Abu Dhabi's Deerfields Mall is bringing back its Pet Farm this weekend. Organised in partnership with Emirates Park Zoo, the Pet Farm will be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays between 4pm and 10pm, until January 29. Little ones can feed, pet, and learn about the animals while parents can stroll around the Winter Markets. The Farm is open to everyone who shops at Deerfields Mall for at least Dh100.

Enjoy a unique experience

Sharjah Art Foundation is inviting guests to Perform Sharjah's final performances of the season this weekend, from today onwards. Titled Remote Sharjah, the production by Rimini Protokoll will guide audiences through computer-generated voice as they walk through various indoor and outdoor sites and feel as if they are immersed in an imaginary film set. From 4.15pm till 6.40pm in English, Arabic, and Malayalam.

DJ Charlie Sloth live

Popular DJ, Charlie Sloth is launching a new Saturday night urban event at The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah on January 7. Visitors can dance to R&B classics and epic HipHop remixes from DJ Jax, Cameo and IAMSAM as well as from Charlie himself. Bar entry free for ladies, Dh300 for gents, inclusive of 3 drinks. Tables available with minimum spend.

Sir Tom Jones live

UK superstar Sir Tom Jones is set to headline the Great Gala Night exclusive concert at Burj Al Arab hotel's Marina Garden tonight. The artist, who has sold over 100 million records, will perform at the open-air show in the Marina Garden venue which will also feature a red-carpet reception as well as a four-course dinner served by a Michelin star chef. The event is scheduled to begin from 7pm onwards with tickets priced at Dh3,000 to Dh15,000 per person, available for purchase through Platinum List.

A live show on ice

Here's your chance to watch Russian Olympic figure skating champions glide elegantly across the rink as they play their part in the musical Sleeping Beauty: The Legend of the Two Kingdoms, on ice. Tatyana Navka and Alina Zagitova will bring the fairy tale to life with breathtaking movements, acting and costumes, paired with an immersive production featuring 3D projections and lightings. The live show will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena today and tomorrow, scheduled to commence from 7.30pm onwards.Tickets are priced from Dh156.