My Kind of Weekend: Top things to do in the UAE from December 9-11

Embrace the weekend with our guide to top events and activities around town

By CT Desk Published: Fri 9 Dec 2022, 9:31 AM

The weekend is here. Brace yourselves for loads of fun-filled activities and events happenings in the UAE. Satisfy your soul at an Abida Parveen concert, go fashion shopping at Numaish's newest exhibition, or be a part of a cancer fundraising run.

Here's a list of top things to do this weekend.

Bi-2 Live

Belarusian rock band Bi-2 is set to rock the stage at Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, December 10. The 1980s band will thrill visitors with an electric 'best of' concert open to all aged six and above. Visitors can expect fan-favourite hits from the band's various albums, including their latest singles. Tickets to the event are priced at Dh245, available for purchase on the venue's official website.

Wrestling Show

Dubai is all set to be host to the city's first ever Women's Wrestling World Title fight. Professional UK wrestling promoters Progress are hosting the event with WrestleFest DXB on Saturday, December 10 at Warehouse 4 in Al Quoz. The event titled Sons & Daughters of the Desert will see five match cards, with two World Championships on the line. Tickets start from Dh100, available for purchase from Virgin Megastore. The show starts at 7pm.

Abida Parveen Live

One of Pakistan's most beloved artists, Abida Parveen is performing today at the Coca-Cola Arena. Visitors can expect her soulful voice and spiritual melodies live at this Sufi concert. Revered as the 'Queen of Qawwalis, Ghazals, and Kafis,' Abida brings to the stage powerful renditions of some of her most popular and world-renowned songs. Tickets available at coca-cola-arena.com and Platinum List. The show is slated to begin at 9pm.

Pet Festival

Bring your pets together for two days of action at Souq Al Marfa, the waterfront souk and marketplace at Dubai Islands. The venue is hosting a two-day Pet Festival starting today, from 2pm till 10pm. Visitors can take part in a variety of activities, from competitions, demonstrations, on ground entertainment, to informative and educational programs and a lot more. The event also features delicious F&B stalls and play zones for little ones.

IMG Winterfest

Celebrate the winter season at IMG Worlds of Adventures' WinterFest. The fully air-conditioned park with 6 epic zones is all set to welcome visitors to a world of sparkling lights, amusements and spirited entertainment, perfect for families this festive season. the whole theme park will transform into a winter wonderland with festive decor, dazzling entertainment and activities for everyone. The venue will also host The Glitter Ball event on December 10 featuring a live stage performance, Festive Shuffle by Junior DJ’s, a memorable celebration and popular dance party with DJs from Dubai, and Christmas tree lighting.

Sole DXB 2022

One of Middle East's coolest lifestyle and street-culture festival Sole DXB is back this year. The 2022 edition, starting today and running until December 11, will feature several live performances, DJ sets, sports tournaments, talks, and workshops at Dubai Design District. It is also the 10th edition of the popular festival and to mark the feat, famous performers such as singers Jorja Smith, Mumu Fresh, Anik Khan, and many more, will treat visitors to a fun-filled weekend. Tickets are priced at Dh100, Dh295, and Dh450. For more information, visit soledxb.com.

Fashion Exhibition

Numaish is back with yet another fashion exhibition. This time, over 90 leading and new designers will showcase their latest collections and celebrity styles at Godolphin Ballroom in Jumeirah today and tomorrow, from 11am to 9pm. More than 50 new and exclusive designers will mark their debut in Dubai at the event. Popular designers Sahil Kochhar, Nitin Bal Chauhan, Saundh, Soup By Sougat Paul, Preeti S Kapoor, among Scarlet Sage among others will showcase their wedding and party season collections in ethnic, fusion and western wear as well as trendy and traditional jewellery, accessories, home decor and much more.

Bengali Play Live

Head to The Junction at Alserkal Avenue in Al Quoz this weekend to watch an adaptation of popular Bengali play Pahari Bicchey (Mountain Scorpion). Set against the beautiful backdrop of the mountains in Darjeeling, Pahari Bicchey is a story filled with action and suspense as two twin sisters find themselves caught in a web of lies and danger. After a journey of loss, sadness and fear, good wins over evil while the greedy villain falls victim to his own schemes. The play is written by Manoj Mitra, and Dubai-based Shubho Banerjee is the director. One show per day on December 10 and 11, gates open at 7pm. Tickets available on platinumlist.com.

Cancer fundraiser run

The third edition of a cancer fundraising and multidisciplinary event, Relay For Life, will be held in Sharjah on December 10 and 11 at Kshisha Park. The run, starting at 3.30pm, aims to bring together cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, and everyone willing to aid in the fight against cancer, raising awareness, and serving as a support community in defeating the disease.

Guy Manoukian Live

Lebanese-Armenian musician Guy Manoukian is set to perform live at Dubai Opera on December 9. Performing for the fifth year in a row, the internationally-acclaimed classical compose and pianist will treat fans to his new tunes as well as his classics. Doors open at 7.30pm. Ticket prices start from Dh275.