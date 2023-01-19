Amr Diab, Ashanti concerts and more: 15 things to do from January 20-22 in UAE

From concerts and plays to brunches and more, here are your top options

By CT Desk Published: Thu 19 Jan 2023, 12:20 PM Last updated: Thu 19 Jan 2023, 12:35 PM

Amr Diab Live in Dubai - White Party

The award winning Arab pop star will belt out all his popular numbers including Tamally Maak at Media City Amphitheatre on Saturday, January 21, from 7.30pm onwards. Tickets at 800tickets.com

Bedouin at Terra Solis

As the desert dunes cool, Terra Solis welcomes the famous duo Bedouin to its main stage. The America-based music production and DJ partnership consisting of Tamer Malki and Rami Abousabe has called Burning Man home since 2012 and has performed at festivals like Coachella and iconic events such as Circoloco, Amnesia, Ushuaïa Ibiza and Tomorrowland, to name a few. Supporting acts include Capoon, with his fusion of organic, oriental and worldwide-influenced sound, and Dubai-based DJ Aaryon. Saturday, January 21, 6pm until midnight. To book, visit terrasolisdubai.com/en/events

Late Night Brunch at Motorino Pizzeria

Gear up for the weekend with authentic Neapolitan pizza, soulful R&B beats, and New York feel good vibes. Indulge in irresistible pizza dishes and an impressive cocktail menu, because life is simply too short for bad pizza! Fridays and Saturdays, from 8pm-11pm. To book, call 056 216 5027

Voice-Over-Voice- exhibition

Tashkeel is celebrating its 15th anniversary year with an exhibition by Indian artist Shazia Salam. Voice-Over-Voice- is an interactive audio-verse which will ring bells of familiarity with UAE residents and even visitors who have been acquainted with the voices that bring a human touch to the country’s widely automated public services – from phone calls to metro station announcements. Voice-Over-Voice- is a collection of voice recordings, video installations and digital prints of spectral audio frequencies. The public can attend an artist-led guided tour on Sunday, January 22, 11am–12pm, 12–1pm. The exhibition runs till February 21.

Two plays at Danú Theatre

Danú Theatre returns with two provocative and timely theatre pieces in English from the Arab world, both directed by Padraig Downey. Baghdadi Bath is a 30-minute short play adapted from the original by Iraqi playwright Jawad Al Assadi, set in a bathhouse or hammam and details the lives and relationship of two brothers who work as bus drivers on a perilous route between Baghdad and Damascus. A 70-minute adaptation in English inspired by The Dictator originally written in Arabic in 1969 by the late, great Lebanese playwright Issam Mahfouz rounds off the evening. The adaptation is a timely absurdist tale, set in a claustrophobic fictional world, telling the story of a tyrant with grandiose delusions about his purpose in the world. From January 19-22 at 8pm at Courtyard Playhouse, Dubai. To reserve your place visit https://courtyardplayhouse.com/whats-on/adults-evening-programme/

Ashanti & Fat Joe in Dubai

Bring on the RnB and hip hop nostalgia with hits like What's Luv, Always on Time, and Foolish as the lovely Ashanti takes to the Coca-Cola Arena stage with rapper Fat Joe, with a special appearance by Ja Rule. Tickets are available to purchase from the Coca-Cola Arena website, Platinumlist and Virgin Megastores.

Arijit Singh Live

Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, famous for hits like Kesariya Tera Ishq Hai Piya, Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, will perform in Dubai on Friday, January 20 at the Coca-Cola Arena. Tickets for Arijit Singh’s Dubai concert - which is open to all ages - are priced from Dh95 onwards and are available on the Coca-Cola Arena website as well as Platinumlist.

Kevin Bridges in Abu Dhabi

The Scottish comedian known for his TV show Kevin Bridges: What’s the Story? as well as panel show appearances on British shows Have I Got News For You and Would I Lie to You? is bringing ‘The Overdue Catch Up’ to Etihad Arena on Saturday, January 21. Tickets on Platinumlist.

ISMO at The Theatre

The Finnish comedian who achieved huge global success with his live and TV shows, will bring his stand-up act to The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates. ISMO made his US debut in 2014 at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood where he won the title of ‘The Funniest Person in the World.’ The show will be hosted by Abz Ali and supported by Salman Qureshi. Sunday, January 22. Tickets on Platinumlist.

Friday BBQ at Riva Beach Club

End your week with a delicious BBQ selection in a stunning setting. With a live BBQ, cooking mouth-watering delights, diners can enjoy Beef Brisket, Beef Ribs or Smoked Chicken paired with a bottle of house grape for the ideal end to a week’s work along with an all-day happy hour on Fridays! From 4-10pm.

Filmmaking workshops at Global Village

As part of its Young Directors Awards Competition, Global Village is hosting three free workshops. On Friday, January 20, Nahla Al Fahad, film director and producer, will host a filmmaking workshop at the Kids’ Theatre which will focus on harnessing existing filmmaking skills and tips and tricks on how to shoot a memorable video. Also, Uzair Merchant, filmmaker, writer, and designer, will be hosting a virtual workshop with a pre-recorded guide on filmmaking. On January 24, Maitha Mohamed, a content creator, will share learnings on the art and science of storytelling. For more information about the competition and the submissions process, visit globalvillage.ae/young-directors-award

All You Can Meat Sundays

The Pit – House of Barbecue at City Walk, Dubai, is launching All You Can Meat Sundays from January 22 between 1pm and 11pm. Priced at Dh180 per person, diners can expect salad options to start, such as the house classic Taco salad and the sweet and savoury Apple Date salad, followed by an unlimited line-up of heavyweights: tender Smoked Brisket, smoky Burnt End Brisket, fall-off-the-bone Short Ribs, and cheeky Jerk Chicken. Alongside free-flowing soft drinks, carnivores can also delight in unlimited spiced Rice, Fries, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, tangy Coleslaw, and the ever-creamy Mac & Cheese at The Pit.

Hyper-immersive gaming experience

Seven fully-interactive ‘Gameboxes’ have been launched in Magic Planet - City Centre Mirdif and City Centre Al Zahia, Sharjah. The region’s first hyper-immersive gaming experience will give guests access to interactive digital smart rooms featuring cutting-edge technologies, including patented touch screens, 3D motion tracking, and surround sound. Each ‘Gamebox’ can cater to groups of two to six players. Players can choose from 12 different experiences in gaming company Immersive Gamebox’s growing library of licensed and original IP games created by its in-house studio.

Short+Sweet festival at The Junction

Experience a dazzling display of theatrical magic, community bonding, and the pushing of new boundaries of creativity at the 11th edition of Short+Sweet 2023, which begins on Saturday, January 21, and runs till March 12. It features at least 100 ten-minute plays. At Alserkal Avenue. Tickets on Platinumlist.

VXON in Dubai

Five-member Filipino boy group VXON - C13, Sam, Patrick, Vince, and Franz - who debuted in 2022 with their single The Beast, are performing on Saturday, January 21, at The Agenda, Dubai Media City. Tickets on Platinumlist.