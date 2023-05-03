Jon Bon Jovi reacts to 20-year-old son's engagement

Met Gala 2023: How Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and other couples 'matched' on the red carpet
Most were twinning in stunning ensembles conforming to the Karl Lagerfeld theme of the evening
Asked about his 20-year-old son Jake Bongiovi's engagement to actress Millie Bobby Brown (19), the legendary rockstar Jon Bon Jovi said, love can happen at any age.
During an appearance on Andy Cohen's Sirius XM show 'Radio Andy' on Tuesday, the legendary musician commented on Jake and Millie's engagement.
"I don't know if age matters, if you find the right partner and you grow together," Bon Jovi replied when Cohen asked if the musician worries his child is too young for marriage, reported People.
Having been with his own wife Dorothea since high school, Bon Jovi revealed Jake is just "the latest" of his children to get engaged. He also mentioned as a father he is not worried at all.
"That would be my advice really," he continued. "Growing together is wise. I think that all of my kids have found people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all."
Cohen, 54, then asked Bon Jovi if he's watched Stranger Things, which gave limelight to Millie.
"I've seen it of course," he replied. "Millie is wonderful. Her whole family are great. Jake is very, very happy.
Brown and Bongiovi announced their engagement news on Instagram on April 11 as Brown posted a photo of herself wearing a diamond ring on her left hand as Bongiovi embraced her on the beach, reported People.
She captioned the black-and-white snapshot with lyrics from Taylor Swift's "Lover," writing, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."
He shared a shot of the two snapped from another angle during their beachside hug. His post also included a pic of the pair as they looked lovingly at each other on a boat. "Forever," he captioned his post.
Brown and Bongiovi first sparked romance rumours in June 2021 when they shared a selfie together on Instagram. Bongiovi captioned the snap with the words "bff" and the symbols for a heart emoji.
Most were twinning in stunning ensembles conforming to the Karl Lagerfeld theme of the evening
The two parted ways in August 2022
The tennis champion and supermodel both confirmed they were expecting for the second time
The actress and her stylist revealed more about the stunning look on their Instagram handles
A video of the incident, in which an official can be seen walking onto the stage and asking the Bollywood composer to stop performing, reportedly went viral
The popular host shot with Salman Khan for the show at India TV's UAE launch, organised by NKN Media at Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City
The world's most fashionable fundraiser takes on one of the world's most prolific — and controversial — designers
Salman Khan has been provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai Police