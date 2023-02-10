Saif Ali Khan joins the Marvel franchise as Star Lord

Bollywood actor achieves another career highlight

Published: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 2:50 PM Last updated: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 2:53 PM

Through the course of his career, Saif Ali Khan has consistently set benchmarks with his performances that cut across genres, be it Adipurush, Omkara, Hum Tum, Tanhaji, Sacred Games among many others.

In recent developments, it is now confirmed that Saif Ali Khan will play Star Lord in the Marvel franchise thereby lending his voice to an international project of this scale. Given that the actor has inimitable style and class and is as versatile as it gets, it will be interesting to see how this develops into another career highlight.

Star Lord aka Peter Jason Quill is a Celestial-Human hybrid who was abducted from Earth in 1988 by Yondu Ravager Clan and raised as one of their members, eventually building a reputation as the notorious intergalactic outlaw Star-Lord. We cannot wait to know more on Star Lord AKA SAK...