Saif Ali Khan joins the Marvel franchise as Star Lord

The Bollywood star and 'Farzi' creators Raj & DK spoke to City Times about the new show that revolves around a counterfeit artist
Through the course of his career, Saif Ali Khan has consistently set benchmarks with his performances that cut across genres, be it Adipurush, Omkara, Hum Tum, Tanhaji, Sacred Games among many others.
In recent developments, it is now confirmed that Saif Ali Khan will play Star Lord in the Marvel franchise thereby lending his voice to an international project of this scale. Given that the actor has inimitable style and class and is as versatile as it gets, it will be interesting to see how this develops into another career highlight.
Star Lord aka Peter Jason Quill is a Celestial-Human hybrid who was abducted from Earth in 1988 by Yondu Ravager Clan and raised as one of their members, eventually building a reputation as the notorious intergalactic outlaw Star-Lord. We cannot wait to know more on Star Lord AKA SAK...
The Bollywood star and 'Farzi' creators Raj & DK spoke to City Times about the new show that revolves around a counterfeit artist
She was to perform in the city on February 14
The Hollywood actor has been charged with involuntary manslaughter
Controversies surrounding the movie ahead of its release have failed to dent Dh111-million Bollywood blockbuster, which has raked in more than Dh369 million
The singer's upcoming 'Renaissance' world tour starts in Sweden in May
We bring you the best of Wednesday, from the sights and sounds at a light festival to trying some fiery sushi rolls
Since the ceremony had a 'no-phones' policy in place, fans had to wait for the first glance of the couple
The wedding ceremony took place in Rajasthan with close friends and family members in attendance