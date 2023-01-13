Arjun Kapoor calls Malaika Arora "My biggest cheerleader"

Duo have of late gone public with their relationship

By ANI Published: Fri 13 Jan 2023, 3:15 PM

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, on Thursday, took to her social media and praised her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor's upcoming film Kuttey.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika shared a picture on her story which she captioned, "Wat a cracker of a film N fab performances. Watch it in a cinema near you."

Her boyfriend, Arjun shared the picture on his Instagram story and wrote, "My biggest cheerleader."

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public.

Even after all the social media trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower on each other on social media.

Kuttey marks the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasman Bhardwaj. It stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sensharma, and Naseeruddin Shah and is all set to hit the theatres on January 13, 2023.

On receiving overwhelming responses over the trailer, Arjun earlier said, "It is really encouraging to see that people, media and the industry has loved the trailer of Kuttey and is excited to see me in this film. I have realised that people want to see me push myself to deliver a credible performance. It happened with me in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and I can see the same love coming back to me again with Kuttey trailer."

Meanwhile, Arjun will also be seen in an upcoming thriller film The Ladykiller alongside Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in his kitty.