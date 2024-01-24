Meet your favourite stars, cosplayers and more: All you need to know about Middle East Film & Comic Con 2024

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson gets rights to one of the most famous nicknames in entertainment, his own
If you're a fan of all things film, TV, sci-fi, anime, manga, gaming, comics, and collectibles, mark your calendars for the ultimate celebration – the Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) 2024. To be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Halls 8 & 9, from February 9-11, this iconic event promises an exhilarating and unforgettable experience for enthusiasts and geeks alike.
MEFCC, in strategic partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), boasts a rich 12-year legacy of celebrating the diverse realms of pop culture. From movies and TV shows to anime, manga, gaming, comics, and collectibles, MEFCC has become the go-to destination for fans to immerse themselves in their favorite worlds.
Attractions that Spoil Fans
This year, MEFCC is set to elevate the fan experience in the capital with a plethora of attractions catering to every pop culture aficionado. Here's what awaits you at MEFCC 2024:
Meet the Stars
Get ready to share special moments with your heroes at the Meet the Stars zone. From beloved celebrities to voice actors, this is your chance to create memories of a lifetime and secure bragging rights that will last forever.
Japanese Village
Making its debut at MEFCC, the Japanese Village transports attendees to the Land of the Rising Sun. Experience traditional Japanese activities, including Yukata tryouts, origami, calligraphy, and live performances – a true Japanese pop culture immersion.
Artist Alley
Support local and regional artists as they showcase their original work, crafts, and art. The Artist Alley is a vibrant space where artists connect with fans, offer commissions on-demand, and network with fellow creatives and publishers.
Festival Plaza
The Festival Stage brings MEFCC to life with a three-day program featuring live entertainment, music acts, dance performances, competitions, and the ever-popular cosplay competition. Enjoy lip-smacking food and beverages while soaking in the lively atmosphere.
Main Stage
The ultimate hub for pop culture enthusiasts, the Main Stage hosts celebrity panels, interviews, community sessions, fan screenings, and exclusive engagements. Connect with fellow fans, filmmakers, actors, and animators who share your passion.
Cosplay Central
Witness a world of characters come to life through passionate and expressive cosplayers. From anime and games to comics and movies, Cosplay Central showcases the creativity and energy of MEFCC attendees.
Gaming Arena
Gamers, rejoice! Plug in your controllers and get ready for intense competitions, cash prizes, and exclusive goodies at the Gaming Arena. Experience unreleased and indie games, test-drive the latest gaming tech, and fight for bragging rights in competitive tournaments.
Here are some of the stars who are part of the celebrity line-up at MEFCC 2024:
Inaki Godoy
Known for: Monkey D. Luffy, One Piece - Live Action
Appearance dates: February 9-11
Taz Skylar
Known for: Sanji, One Piece - Live Action
Appearance dates: February 10-11
Pom Klementieff
Known for: Guardians of the Galaxy, Mission Impossible
Appearance dates: February 9-10
James and Oliver Phelps
Known for: Fred & George Weasley, Harry Potter
Appearance dates: February 10-11
Peter Cullen
Known for: Transformers, Predator, Winnie the Pooh
Appearance dates: February 9-11
Troy Baker
Known for: The Last of Us, Joker, Batman, Fortnite, Uncharted, Naruto, One Piece, Final Fantasy XIII & Bioshock
Appearance dates: February 9-11
Whether you're a seasoned fan or a first-timer, MEFCC 2024 promises an immersive experience that transcends boundaries. Book your tickets, unleash your inner geek, and get ready for a weekend filled with excitement, memories, and a celebration of all things pop culture.
