Maya Diab to headline Valentine's Day concert in Dubai

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie already have a child, a boy they welcomed in early 2021
Pop sensation Maya Diab is all set to headline a Valentine’s Day special at Rixos Premium Dubai, taking this universally celebrated day of love to the next level.
Guests can expect a mesmerizing live performance from the beloved Lebanese superstar. Known for her engaging lyrics and melodic musical style, Diab will set the stage ablaze from 7pm onwards on February 14 at the hotel’s Diamond Ballroom. The sensational singer, and former member of the girl group The 4 Cats, will be supported by DJ Bliss to keep the party going.
In what promises to be a night of musical brilliance, Diab will take fans on a journey through her career as she performs her extensive repertoire of smash hits including Habibi and Sawa.
Diab has just released Helw Dah, a song that sets her apart from many of her contemporaries with its fun, upbeat, engaging style that mixes contemporary western pop with distinct Egyptian sounds.
Bookings for the Valentine’s Day concert are available on Platinumlist.
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie already have a child, a boy they welcomed in early 2021
Lead star Reese Witherspoon confirms actress will be back for third instalment of popular film series
The 57-year-old country star, who recently underwent a throat surgery, discusses her new album 'Queen of Me' and her upcoming tour
The Oscar-nominated director spoke to City Times about the idea of modern love and why he chose to direct a rom-com
The Bollywood superstar takes to Twitter to answer fan questions with his signature style and wit
She was found with bruises on her forehead, according to police, who also said an investigation is underway
The Bollywood actor's 'An Action Hero' also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and is currently streaming on Netflix
India has emerged as just as big of a powerhouse of stellar cinematic theatre experiences as any other