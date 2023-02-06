Maya Diab to headline Valentine's Day concert in Dubai

The Lebanese pop star's performance will take place at Rixos Premium Dubai on February 14

By CT Desk Published: Mon 6 Feb 2023, 2:42 PM Last updated: Mon 6 Feb 2023, 2:50 PM

Pop sensation Maya Diab is all set to headline a Valentine’s Day special at Rixos Premium Dubai, taking this universally celebrated day of love to the next level.

Guests can expect a mesmerizing live performance from the beloved Lebanese superstar. Known for her engaging lyrics and melodic musical style, Diab will set the stage ablaze from 7pm onwards on February 14 at the hotel’s Diamond Ballroom. The sensational singer, and former member of the girl group The 4 Cats, will be supported by DJ Bliss to keep the party going.

In what promises to be a night of musical brilliance, Diab will take fans on a journey through her career as she performs her extensive repertoire of smash hits including Habibi and Sawa.

Diab has just released Helw Dah, a song that sets her apart from many of her contemporaries with its fun, upbeat, engaging style that mixes contemporary western pop with distinct Egyptian sounds.

Bookings for the Valentine’s Day concert are available on Platinumlist.