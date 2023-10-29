Matthew Perry dies: From Justin Trudeau to Olivia Munn, tributes pour in for 'Friends' actor

He was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, according to law enforcement officers

Photos: Agencies

By ANI Published: Sun 29 Oct 2023, 8:20 AM Last updated: Sun 29 Oct 2023, 8:54 AM

Shortly after the news of Hollywood actor Matthew Perry's demise emerged, celebrities and fans began sharing tributes for the 'Friends' star.

Canada PM Justin Trudeau, who was childhood friends with Perry, took to X to share his tribute.

"Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening," he wrote. "I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed."

Perry's mother worked as press secretary for Trudeau's father, Pierre Trudeau, when the latter was Prime Minister of Canada.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Taking to Instagram, actor Selma Blair wrote, "My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I'm broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams."

Mira Sorvino, who starred with Perry in the 1994 TV movie 'Parallel Lives', also expressed her grief over his death.

She tweeted, "Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!!"

Broadcaster Piers Morgan wrote, "RIP Matthew Perry, 54. The Friends star was a great actor, but by his own admission, a very tormented guy. His recent autobiography about his addiction-ravaged life was one of the most powerful, honest and revealing I've ever read. Such sad news.(sic)"

Olivia Munn recalled Perry's struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.

"He struggled so much with addiction and was brave enough to be open and honest about it. I'm so sorry to his family and friends who are getting this news today. Nothing short of heartbreaking. Rest in love, Matthew Perry,' she wrote in an Instagram post.

The official X account for Friends also wrote a heartfelt message.

"We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry's passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans," the message read.

Perry became a household name with his role as Chandler Bing in the infamous American show 'Friends', which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. He received a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2002 for his performance in the sitcom.

Remembering Perry, Rumer Willis took a stroll down memory lane and shared a memory on her Instagram Story of being on the set of 2000's The Whole Nine Yards, which saw her dad Bruce Willis and Perry team up on-screen.

"I think his physical comedy and that movie still makes me laugh so much, I know he had many challenges in his life and brought a lot of joy to people with his comedy, I hope he can rest peacefully," she wrote.

On Saturday, Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, law enforcement sources told the LA Times, Variety reported. He was 54.

ALSO READ: