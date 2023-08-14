Look: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's playful social media banter

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan called 'biggest brand ambassador for India' by US congressman
Actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are adding a touch of humour to their relationship, and fans are absolutely loving it. Instead of grand gestures, they're sharing relatable memes that resonate with many.
In a recent Instagram post, Deepika shared a short video featuring an influencer couple titled "POV: When you're married to someone who can't relax." The clip humorously portrays a scenario where the wife can't help but keep busy with chores while her husband relaxes on the couch. Deepika tagged Ranveer in the post, playfully equating their real-life dynamics with the on-screen portrayal.
Their social media interactions have been a delight for fans, ranging from sharing moments like watching Ranveer's movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, dancing to his hit track What Jhoomka, commemorating their special moments, and even celebrating Friendship Day.
On the professional front, Ranveer Singh's recent release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and co-starring Alia Bhatt, has been a box office success. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, is set to make a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan, directed by Atlee, which is scheduled for release on September 7.
