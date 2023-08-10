Deepika Padukone reacts to her husband Ranveer Singh's introduction as the new Don in 'Don 3'

The actress took to her Instagram stories to respond to the teaser video

By CT Desk Published: Thu 10 Aug 2023, 12:31 PM

Ranveer Singh, who has been receiving widespread praise for his performance in "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," recently announced his role as the new Don in the upcoming installment of the franchise. Deepika Padukone, his wife, shared her response to the film's first look.

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram stories on August 10 to respond to the teaser video that officially unveiled Ranveer Singh as the lead hero of Don 3. She reshared the teaser and added a "BOOM" sticker on top, showcasing her excitement for Ranveer's impressive appearance. She also liked the original post.

Previously, other Bollywood celebrities also reacted to Ranveer's announcement. Kiara Advani, reportedly in discussions to be the leading lady of Don 3, liked the post. Zoya Akhtar, director of films in which Ranveer starred, left a heart emoji comment. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra used hearts and fire emojis. Karisma Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, and more also expressed their liking for the video.

Regarding Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, after fans' persistent requests for over a decade, Farhan officially confirmed the making of the third Don film. It will be a reboot with Ranveer taking the lead as the third generation of Don, succeeding Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. The teaser showcases Ranveer's captivating all-black attire, powerful dialogues, stunning visuals, and remarkable background score. The tagline, "A new era begins," accompanies the teaser. Don 3 is scheduled to hit theaters in 2025.

