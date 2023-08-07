'Marry your best friend': Bollywood star Deepika Padukone dedicates sweet Friendship Day post to Ranveer Singh

Bryan Cranston, the lead actor of the popular TV show, took to his Instagram account to mourn the star's demise
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone put up an adorable post for her husband Ranveer Singh on Friendship Day.
The celebrity indicated that one should marry their best friend who allows them to be themselves.
Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared a post on Sunday that reads, “Marry your best friend. I do not say that lightly. Really, truly find the strongest, happiest friendship in the person you fall in love with."
"Someone who speaks highly of you. Someone you can laugh with. The kind of laughs that make your belly ache, and your nose snort. The embarrassing, earnest, healing kind of laughs. Wit is important. Life is too short not to love someone who lets you be a fool with them.”
"Make sure they are somebody who lets you cry, too. Despair will come. Find someone that you want to be there with you through those times. Most importantly, marry the one that makes passion, love, and madness combine and course through you. A love that will never dilute - even when the waters get deep, and dark, ” the post concluded.
Soon after Deepika shared the heartfelt post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Ranveer responded aptly with three emojis – an evil eye, a heart and an infinity emoticon.
Deepika tied the knot with Ranveer in November 2018 after dating for six long years and the couple never fails to shower love on each other.
Earlier this year, divorce rumours swirled as a video of Deepika ignoring Ranveer went viral. The issue was promptly put to rest as more clips of the same event surfaced.
