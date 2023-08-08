RRKPK: Ranveer Singh says he had a tough time doing Kathak, given all the 'muscle mass' he was packing at the time

The actor's latest performance as Rocky Randhawa in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been receiving rave reviews from the audiences

Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which has recently joined the Rs100 crore club in India. Audiences have not only admired Ranveer for his stylish presence and charisma but also for his portrayal of the loud yet endearing Punjabi character, Rocky Randhawa, in the movie.

The actor recently engaged in an Instagram Q&A session, addressing various questions posed by his fans. A fan asked Ranveer, “Your Kathak in the film was surprising, how much time did you take to learn? To this, the actor responded on his Instagram stories, “It took about a month. It was difficult to imbibe the essential grace in the dance form, given all the muscle mass that I was packing at the time!”

To authentically depict the role of a man from West Delhi, Ranveer received coaching from Yuvraj Dua, a social media content creator based in Delhi. Given Ranveer's history of playing characters from diverse cultural backgrounds in films like Band Baaja Baaraat, Bajirao Mastani, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a fan was curious about his approach to accents. “Be it Bittoo, be it Rocky, How do you always get that accent right?!!” the fan asked.

“I love playing with language and adding cultural texture to the characters variations dhoondne mein mazza aata hai!” (I enjoy finding variations in characters)" Ranveer responded.

The actor expressed his overwhelming gratitude for the affection he's been receiving, including heartfelt letters from his fans. Ranveer also previously shared his wife Deepika Padukone's reaction to his performance in the film. "She loved it. It was one of the most memorable and fulfilling movie watching experiences of my life. I took her on a Saturday night to watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It was just the two of us sitting in the last row, on recliners. And I had seen the film already, so I was really just there for her reaction. She was laughing, she was crying, she was clapping, whistling, and often times turning to me and saying ‘aww’. She’s very proud of me, and I’m very happy about that," said Ranveer.

