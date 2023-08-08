Farhan Akhtar teases Don 3, but will Shah Rukh Khan return in the lead role?

Akhtar, who directed the first two parts featuring Shah Rukh Khan, shared a post about the new project on Instagram

For years, Bollywood cinephiles have been bombarding director-actor Farhan Akhtar with one question – when will he direct Don 3? On Tuesday, Farhan Akhtar shared a teaser of sorts of an upcoming project on Instagram.

The short clip is set on the theme of Don with a motion graphic showcasing 3, and the tagline — “The New Era Begins." However, there was no indication whether Shah Rukh Khan would reprise the role of the lead character in the film or whether another star would headline it. Rumours are rife that Ranveer Singh is likely to take on the mantle of King Khan, reported Indian media.

While posting the video, Farhan Khan did not add any caption, which intrigued his followers. However, fans had a lot to say in the comment section. While Farhan's sister and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar commented, “Boom,” several fans too celebrated the development.

Many comments urged the director to not replace Shah Rukh with any other actor. “That’s great news….but please no Ranveer Singh…Only and only Shah Rukh Khan can do DON….wait for some time until he is ready to do it. Try to understand that Ranveer will not be able to pull off what SRK can," one user gushed. Another wrote, “When people were asking for Don 3, this isn't what they meant!” said another. “Can't imagine anyone except SRK as DON,” a third user wrote.

“Don’t think any other actor can match the swag of SRK in Don,” one user opined. “Wow, Don3??? If it’s SRK then it will be awesome coz no one can do better than Shah Rukh, He is BEST,” another wrote.

A report by Pinkvilla stated that Ranveer Singh will be stepping into SRK’s gangster shoes. “The teaser of Don 3 will be out this week on the digital world. The team is very excited to introduce Ranveer Singh as the new Don to this young generation of cinema-going audience. The introduction will happen through a proper teaser, which will drop digitally in the next 2 to 3 days,” Pinkvilla quoted a source close to the project as having said.

The report also stated that Ranveer has already shot an announcement video for the film. The actor is currently enjoying the success of his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Alia Bhatt. SRK, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next film Jawan.

