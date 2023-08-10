Did SRK fall in love with Nayanthara? Here's what the actor has to say

The 'Jawan' star engaged in playful banter with his fan during one of his #AskSRK sessions on Twitter

By CT Desk Published: Thu 10 Aug 2023, 3:05 PM

As the release of Jawan approaches, Shah Rukh Khan, true to his signature style, held an interactive #AskSRK session on Twitter, inviting questions from his fans. The film, co-starring Nayanthara, has garnered much curiosity, and one fan asked if he fell for Nayanthara. SRK's response was playful yet emphatic, reminding the fan that she is a mother of two children.

His fan asked, “Nayanthara mam pe lattu huye ya nahi? (Did you fall in love with Nayanthara) and SRK replied, “Chup karo! Doh bacchon ki maa hain woh!! Haha. (Shut up! She is the mother of two kids. Haha)”

Chup karo! Doh bacchon ki maa hain woh!! Ha ha. #Jawan https://t.co/A9dujnaFCW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

When asked for tips on wooing a girl, SRK advised against using the word "patana" and shared his insights. Another fan, facing a situation where his fiancée is hesitant to watch the movie, received SRK's humorous advice to listen to her and consider watching another film named Dunki.

Regarding Jawan, SRK shared that the film carries a strong message of women's empowerment and the significance of respect and support for them.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan boasts an ensemble of talented female actors including Priyamani, Riddhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone. Scheduled for release on September 7 in the UAE, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi.

