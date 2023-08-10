Did SRK fall in love with Nayanthara? Here's what the actor has to say

Archie Madekwe, David Harbour, and Orlando Bloom star in this sports drama inspired by real events
As the release of Jawan approaches, Shah Rukh Khan, true to his signature style, held an interactive #AskSRK session on Twitter, inviting questions from his fans. The film, co-starring Nayanthara, has garnered much curiosity, and one fan asked if he fell for Nayanthara. SRK's response was playful yet emphatic, reminding the fan that she is a mother of two children.
His fan asked, “Nayanthara mam pe lattu huye ya nahi? (Did you fall in love with Nayanthara) and SRK replied, “Chup karo! Doh bacchon ki maa hain woh!! Haha. (Shut up! She is the mother of two kids. Haha)”
When asked for tips on wooing a girl, SRK advised against using the word "patana" and shared his insights. Another fan, facing a situation where his fiancée is hesitant to watch the movie, received SRK's humorous advice to listen to her and consider watching another film named Dunki.
Regarding Jawan, SRK shared that the film carries a strong message of women's empowerment and the significance of respect and support for them.
Directed by Atlee, Jawan boasts an ensemble of talented female actors including Priyamani, Riddhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone. Scheduled for release on September 7 in the UAE, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi.
ALSO READ:
Archie Madekwe, David Harbour, and Orlando Bloom star in this sports drama inspired by real events
The Bollywood star is set to make her Hollywood debut with the Netflix film which also stars Gal Gadot
The film's teaser, released today, is now going viral on social media; watch the full video here
It’s not the same as going vegan, but it can also have a strong impact on reducing your carbon footprint
Gadot believes she and Alia, who makes her Hollywood debut, share so much in common
The filmmaker remains steadfast in his convictions, crafting a film with the aim of captivating audiences across multiple generations
The renowned singer will perform in the city on September 8
Desai's company defaulted on a Rs2.5-billion loan repayment to creditors but Edelweiss ARC denied putting any undue pressure on the director for loan recovery