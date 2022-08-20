Look: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform housewarming ceremony at new Rs220 million home

The pictures give a glimpse into their lavish Alibaug house

By ANI Published: Sat 20 Aug 2022, 10:15 AM

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, on Friday, shared pictures of them performing a housewarming ceremony from his new lavish property in Alibaug on the occasion of Janamashtami.

The 'Lootera' actor shared a string of pictures on Instagram stories, in which he could be seen along with his wife Deepika Padukone performing an intimate ceremony at their new lavish property.

In 2021, Ranveer and Deepika purchased a bungalow in Alibaug for Rs220 million.

In one of the pictures, the power couple could be seen performing havan as they sit side by side, and another image showed the entry gate of their house.

These pictures also gave a glimpse into their new, lavish Alibaug home.

Reportedly, Ranveer Singh along with his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani's firm Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP bought a sea-facing luxury quadruplex worth Rs1.19 billion in Mumbai's posh area nearby SRK's residence Mannat.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will be next seen in a period comedy film 'Cirkus' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is all set to hit the theatres on Christmas 2022.

Apart from that, he will be also seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles.

Deepika, on the other hand, will be next seen in an action thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Helmed by Siddhart Anand, the film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Apart from that, she will be also seen in 'The Intern,' along with Amitabh Bachchan and in a Pan-India film 'Project -K' opposite south actor Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.