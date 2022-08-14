Bollywood: Ranveer Singh wins Best Actor award for '83' at IFFM

The film celebrates India's first Cricket World Cup win in 1983

By ANI Published: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 5:31 PM

Actor Ranveer Singh has won the Best Actor of the Year award at the latest edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IIFM).

He was felicitated for his role in Kabir Khan's directorial 83, which celebrates India's first Cricket World Cup win in 1983. The film was released in theatres on December 24, 2021.

Elated on receiving the award, Ranveer said, "I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the jury members at IFFM for bestowing me with the Best Actor of the Year Award for my role as Kapil Dev in 83, one of the most loved films of my career! It'll always be one of the most cherished films in my filmography."

He added, "But more than the accolades, it was the process of making this film that I will cherish the most. I'm grateful to Kabir Sir for giving me this opportunity, for guiding me and for inspiring me with his leadership. I share this honour with the cast and crew of 83 who are so dear to me, and with whom I share a very, very warm bond."

Ranveer dedicates this honour to every member of Kapil Dev's World Cup-winning squad.

"I dedicate this honour to Kapil's Devils, a fine bunch of gentlemen who dared to dream, who through their efforts and achievements showed us that we Indians can be the best in the world," he emphasised.

Apart from Ranveer, the film also features Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Deepika Padukone, and Pankaj Tripathi among others.

Ranveer is now waiting for the release of Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. He will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.