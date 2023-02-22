Look: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal spotted on sets of 'Hera Pheri 3'

The original trio is returning for the highly awaited comedy sequel

By CT Desk Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 6:04 PM

A day after the announcement for Hera Pheri 3 was made, a new image has been doing the rounds on the internet. It features the original trio Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal alongside producer Firoz Nadiadwala and others on sets of the highly awaited sequel.

Check out the photo below:

While the first two instalment of Hera Pheri was directed by Priyadarshan and late Neeraj Vora, respectively, the director for the third film remains unknown. A source claims that Kumar, Rawal and Shetty are all thrilled to be returning as Raju, Baburao and Shyam, three of the best all-time characters in Bollywood history.

Akshay, meanwhile, had a series of unsuccessful releases in 2022. All his films, from Bachchhan Paandey to Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan, failed to impress audiences. This year, however, the actor will be seen in Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, which is the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, OMG 2 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.