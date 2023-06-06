Look: AI recreates images of Mahatma Gandhi, Lady Diana, other world leaders as rockstars

A Dubai-based digital artist shared the images on his Instagram

by Husain Rizvi Published: Tue 6 Jun 2023, 10:11 AM

AI has got some cool tricks up its sleeve when it comes to recreating images. Social media platforms are buzzing with AI-created images that portray popular figures in a 'what if?' sense.

Recently, a Dubai-based artist Jyo John Mulloor took to his Instagram and shared images in which AI imagines popular world leaders as rockstars. From Mahatma Gandhi as a violinist to Lady Diana as a singer and Abraham Lincoln as a pianist, it is hard to believe these images are not real!

Check out: