Look: AI recreates images of Mahatma Gandhi, Lady Diana, other world leaders as rockstars

Referencing an old hindi meme, she captioned the video, 'Hello frands, chai peelo (Hello friends, have some tea)'
AI has got some cool tricks up its sleeve when it comes to recreating images. Social media platforms are buzzing with AI-created images that portray popular figures in a 'what if?' sense.
Recently, a Dubai-based artist Jyo John Mulloor took to his Instagram and shared images in which AI imagines popular world leaders as rockstars. From Mahatma Gandhi as a violinist to Lady Diana as a singer and Abraham Lincoln as a pianist, it is hard to believe these images are not real!
Check out:
Referencing an old hindi meme, she captioned the video, 'Hello frands, chai peelo (Hello friends, have some tea)'
The actor had featured in over 250 films across the Hindi and Marathi film industry
The famous matchmaker, who recently released a song and will soon launch an app to help people find the right match, was in Dubai
The actor shared pictures of her mother with Salma Hayek and Jay Z on Instagram
The horrific accident left over 280 dead and around 900 injured
The actor has three other children from previous relationships
Members of Writers Guild of America went on strike last month demanding better wages, higher minimum pay, more writers per show, shorter exclusive contracts