Look: 19-year-old Lujane Yacoub wins Miss Universe Bahrain 2023

In the photograph, she looks stunning in a golden sequin gown as she waves at the crowd after winning the crown

by Trends Desk Published: Mon 4 Sep 2023, 1:19 PM

Actress and model Lujane Yacoub was crowned Miss Universe Bahrain 2023 on September 2. The 19-year-old will now represent Bahrain at the global Miss Universe pageant, slated to be held in November.

Yacoub was the youngest contestant at the event. She defeated six others — Mary Mohamed, Nivine Abouzeid, Advaita Shetty, Mariam Naji, Turina Carrol, and Menatalla Husein — to get the title.

A joint post was also shared by Miss Universe Bahrain and Yacoub on Instagram. In the pic, Yacoub looks stunning in a golden sequin gown as she waves at the crowd after winning the crown.

The note attached to the post read, “This is how legends are made. Hard work, pure dedication, compassion, authentic beauty, empowering soul and a voice for the voiceless. Welcome to HER. Welcome to the new Miss Universe Bahrain, Lujane Yacoub.”

Here are some more pictures of Yacoub:

In the final question and answer segment, Yacoub was asked, “What is the biggest misconception about your country and how do you plan to correct it?” She replied, “The biggest misconception about Bahrain and the Middle East is that it’s a place of oppression [that] women don't have rights. And this is far from the truth. Women are taught to thrive, to embrace their strengths, and go for their ambitions, and women are the true pearls of the country. And that would be my first goal as Miss Universe, is to clear up this misconception.”

National director of Miss Universe Bahrain, Josh Yugen said, “We are very honoured to crown our new Miss Universe Bahrain 2023 with our goal of celebrating a platform that gives a voice to the empowerment of young women, to highlight their incredible and innovative contribution to our society and to inspire other women to break stereotypes not only in GCC but all throughout the world,” reported National News.

The national competition was held at Mirihi Island Resort in Maldives. The official YouTube channel of the pageant streamed it live on Saturday, September 2.

This year, Miss Universe Bahrain judges included Egyptian actress Mai Omar, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, Moroccan actress Leila Hadioui, Filipino singer and former Now United member Bailey May, and Miss Universe Bahrain 2022 Evlin Khalifa, the report added.

For Miss Universe Bahrain 2023, candidates were given marks on the basis of five segments — personal interview, an activewear and swimwear round, followed by an evening gown walk and the final question round, the report mentioned.

