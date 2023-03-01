Three restaurants to try around UAE

WYT Cafe

Indulge in authentic delicacies from enticing flavours of Parisian pastries to Mediterranean cuisine at this all-day restaurant in the heart of Dubai Hills Mall. Notable menu items include a vibrant bowl of açai served with fresh mixed berries, banana and desiccated coconut; burrata and pesto salad served with heirloom tomatoes toasted in a fresh basil pesto, topped with baby rocca, basil and a creamy burrata cheese, balsamic reduction, and roasted pine nuts; baked-to-perfection croissants risen daily in-house and much more.

Ultra Brasserie

Looking for a guilt-free dining experience that won't sabotage your fitness goals? Look no further than Ultra Brasserie! Located in Dubai Marina and Emaar Square, the health-conscious restaurant has just unveiled a brand new menu packed with locally-sourced ingredients and delectable dishes that are all under 500 calories. From the Chicken Milanese to the Roasted Olive and Corn-fed Chicken, every item on the menu is bursting with flavour and nutrition.

Maison Mathis

Nestled in voco Dubai The Palm’s stunning West Beach promenade, Maison Mathis provides the perfect backdrop for your next culinary adventure. With mesmerizing views of the Arabian Gulf and the scent of freshly baked bread from the on-site bakery, it’s the go-to destination to enjoy dinner and the season’s newest flavours. Guests can enjoy several dinner favourites from the exclusive March menu, which features the Superfood Salad with avocado, quinoa, and toasted seeds, and the Mushroom and Truffle Risotto, a rich, creamy dish bursting with seasonal mushrooms and truffle oil. A must-have is the Grilled Tenderloin which promises an unforgettable savoury experience.