Singer Darshan Raval opens up ahead of his Valentine’s special Dubai concert

Singer talks romantic songs, musical inspirations, and his journey to success ahead of his concert

By Laraib Anwer Published: Fri 17 Feb 2023, 4:13 PM

Darshan Raval is no stranger to love, as the 28-year-old singer, composer, and songwriter is known for belting out some of the biggest romance hits in recent years. Starting out from performing his self-written song Pehli Mohabbat on the music reality show India’s Raw Star in 2014, the star garnered fame and has come a long way today with hit songs like Tera Zikr, Kheech Meri Photo, Chogada, Bekhudi, Kamariya, Main Woh Chand, and the anthem of love and the title track of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Now in Dubai to perform his first solo concert, Darshan is bringing a Valentine’s special for his fans with songs from his movies as well as independent songs. Prior to the concert, the musician opens up on all that is romance, his passion for music, and the brand of love songs that he has built along with his fans.

You’re back in Dubai after 5-6 years. How does that feel?

The weather is amazing. I’m very excited to perform tonight. It feels like the first time. The last time I was a backup singer. And this time I’m coming for my fans and performing and doing my own concert. It’s a great thing and a great feeling.

What can fans expect at your concert tonight?

All my songs that they have been loving through the years. All the hit numbers I will be performing tonight. Songs from the movies that I have sung, as well as my independent songs will be there tonight.

Your success skyrocketed after your song Jab Tum Chaho from the movie Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. How has the journey been from there?

I only had a few lines in that song so that was not the beginning of my career, but in the show, I had sung Pehli Mohabbat that people really liked which was my own independent song, and then I had sung Kheech Meri Photo, Main Woh Chand, Bekhudi, which audiences really liked, and after that I didn't sing that many songs in Bollywood. I did an independent song called Tera Zikr that became very popular in 2017, and after that I've been doing lots and lots of independent music and then came Chogada, Kamariya, which became massive. I could see that people would love these songs all over the world, and not only in India. Everywhere I go people know these songs and they sing with me. The journey is on, and I don't know if the success skyrocketed, but I'm just happy that people love my song, and I found my audience and I now sing for them.

You have sung many love songs throughout your career, and your concert is a Valentine’s special. How do you bring out the emotion of love in your music?

It comes naturally to me. Sometimes there are a few people who find it very difficult to convey feelings in real life, but then they find an art form to express their emotion. For me through songs, I can show that with all the honesty that I have in my heart and that is my music.

What advice would you give to young musicians and singers planning to start out in this industry?

When I started, I had no idea that I'm really going to become as big as I am right now. Of course, all the credit goes to the people that have really loved me and my songs, but at that time this dream used to feel unbelievable and unachievable, but this is what I wanted to do, and this is what my heart wanted to do and I kept on going and today I have achieved a lot of things that I used to dream at night. I want to say to everybody that if you really believe in your heart and if you keep the patience, one fine day you might get this, so keep doing it and you never know what's waiting for you.

Who are your musical inspirations?

My musical inspirations in singing are Kishore Kumar, Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam. I have never got any professional training when it comes to music, so all that I have learned is from listening to music. Another person whose music I am really fond of is Pritam Das.

If not love songs, then what other genre of music would you like to try out?

I think music is just people's perception. I have done a lot of different kind of songs, even songs which are completely different and are dancing numbers like Chogada and Kamariya have become bigger than any of the love songs that are sung, so I think it's the way people perceive you. You see it in films as well, where we like somebody for a certain style. It is not that he doesn't know anything else, but that people want to see him in that light. So, it's similar in music as well, people want me to sing love songs and sad songs because they like my voice in those kinds of songs, but it is not that I cannot do anything else. I've done so many kinds of songs as an artist. I have to, it comes from within. Chogada and Kamariya are different kinds of songs from usually what I do, but they are still huge hits.

What plans do you have for the future?

I don't think so much of the future, but I've just started my year with Piya Re, my first song of this year’s list and there are a lot of songs that people will hear soon.

Catch Darshan Raval at The Agenda, Dubai Media City on February 17. Tickets at Platinumlist