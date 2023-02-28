Rock and Roll legends Guns N' Roses coming to Abu Dhabi

The powerhouse rock band is set to headline in the capital as part of the Middle East leg of their world tour

File photo

By CT Desk Published: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 8:08 AM Last updated: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 8:37 AM

Prepare to witness history as Guns N’ Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation, headlining stadiums, festivals, and arenas around the world throughout the summer and fall.

Lighting up the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, in Abu Dhabi on June 1st, the world tour will see the band stopping off in various cities around the world giving fans of incredible rock anthems a real treat and a “One In A Million” chance to experience history.

Famed for rocking out stadiums globally for nearly four decades, this is an unmissable chance for residents and visitors to Abu Dhabi to witness a true musical phenomenon.

The American rock band, formed in 1985, has experienced a litany of success since they burst onto the scene with the debut album “Appetite for Destruction” in 1987, which reached number one on the Billboard 200 a year after its release. With several chart-topping hits under their belt, the band, which now consists of Axl Rose, Duff McKagan, Slash, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer, and Melissa Reese, has rose to fame performing a fusion of punk rock, blues rock, hard rock, heavy metal, and glam metal.

This will be the first time Guns N’ Roses has performed in the UAE since 2018, and lovers of great rock and roll can expect to hear a whole host of smash hits including “Sweet Child O’ Mine”, “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door”, “Welcome To The Jungle”, among many others when the musical icons take to the stage.

Cementing their status as global rock megastars, the cinematic music video for “November Rain” has surpassed 2 billion views, elevating it to rarified air as “one of the most-viewed rock videos of all-time.” Last year, they dropped the Use Your Illusion I & II Super Deluxe Edition Box Set.

Guns N’ Roses is preparing to play an enviable list of venues worldwide in the coming months, with the group unveiling more news and surprises soon.

Tickets for the Abu Dhabi concert go live on Friday, March 3.