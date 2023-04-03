Ramadan in UAE: Five Indian-themed Iftars to try

Choose between these five Indian-themed Iftars available around the country

By CT Desk Published: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 11:58 AM Last updated: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 12:06 PM

Varq, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa

The signature Indian Fine Dining restaurant is bringing together royal flavours and cuisines from India for its Iftar menu. The Iftar experience begins with a premium selection of dates alongside refreshing beverages, including Tamar Hindi, Qamardheen, Laban, and Kharkadi. An assortment of indulgent starters swiftly follows, including Saunfiyani Murgh Tikka, Palak Patta Chaat, Methi Machhli, and Champ-E-Kabuli lazeez, which are chargrilled lamb chops drawing inspiration from India's rich culinary legacy. Guests can indulge in family-style sharing dishes for mains, including Nalli Nihari, inspired by Shah Jahan's royal menu, Awadhi Jhinga, and Dal Mughlai. The Hyderabadi Gosht Biryani is a signature dish infused with the flavours of Hyderabad. The Iftar concludes with a selection of desserts, including household staples Sheer Kurma, Khajoor Halwa, and Badam Kulfi Falooda. Priced at Dh275 per person and is available from 6pm to 8pm during Ramadan. Call 04 2754444.

Farzi Dubai

Farzi Dubai is serving up an elaborate sharing-style feast which kicks off with a zingy and refreshing kale and mango salad topped with Greek yoghurt, pecan and pomegranate, and an avocado bhel puri – sweet and tangy puffs of rice with creamy avo and crispy corn flakes.

You can then feast on appetizers of lentil risotto arancini with pickled mayo and poppadum rolls, golden deep-fried tempura prawns with a chilli foam air, and Murgh Tikka Pasanda served with an active charcoal hummus and coriander kulcha. For mains, new dish Palak Paneer Croquettes - a tempered spinach curry with gram flour flatbreads and Spanish-style croquettes stuffed with Indian cheese paneer - will be served alongside a chicken biryani laced with lemon zest and Afghani Pista Korma, a culinary hybrid blending stuffed chicken tikka with pistachio. End on a sweet note with freshly-made Rasmalai - flattened clotted cream balls topped with carrot cream, soaked in saffron milk and topped with the prettiest edible rose petal net. To wash it all down, each guest will be served a complimentary Vimtojito or icy glass of laban. Priced at Dh150 per person Call 052 6892012 (City Walk) and 050 4075590 (Mall of Emirates) for reservations.

Khyber at Dukes The Palm

Indian restaurant Khyber welcomes guests to indulge in an Iftar experience full of mouth-watering Indian delicacies meant to be shared with the family.

Flavourful dishes await guests including Galouti Kebab, Butter Chicken, and Rasmalai, to name a few. With an intricately decorated interior and an exceptional view of the Dubai Marina sunset skyline, guests will surely revel in the exotic ambiance whilst they enjoy their meal. Sunset till 11pm, priced at Dh159 per person, Dh79 for kids aged 6-11 years old, kids aged 5 years old and below dine free of charge. Call 04 455 1101.

Punjab Grill

Punjab Grill is inviting guests to indulge in an unforgettable Iftar at its Dubai and Abu Dhabi restaurants. The sumptuous menu includes Indo-Emirati inspired dishes including Zaffrani Jhinga with Namkeen Balateet and Coconut Korma, locally sourced fresh Buratta with Fattoush, as well as Masala Falafel and Khabees with Passionfruit Yolk and Shrikhand.

Choose a quick set menu from Iftar – 7.45pm for Dh150 with their favourite mains including Butter Chicken and Prawn Dum Biryani and finish off with freshly baked Umm Ali or a luscious Rasmalai. Or, opt for the Ramadan tasting menu at Dh250 which includes condiments, dates and warm appetizers followed by six courses of exclusive dishes specially curated for gourmet diners. Emirati-inspired desserts will ensure guests can round off their meal with the perfect sweet touch. Call 050 1941107.

Masti, The Dubai Edition

Expect to be wowed by Masti’s stunning new location. Begin your Iftar experience with water, dates, a fruit platter, and lentil soup, before sharing Tangy Cassava Chaat and Sprout Moong and Corn Salad.

Then savour the taste of a Kebab Platter with Ricotta Malai Paneer Tikka, Prawns Cafreal Rissois, Chipotle Chicken Tikka, and Beef Seekh Kebab. Guests can choose a main course of their choice, including Burrata Butter Chicken, Prawns Moliee, and Misso Eggplant Salan. Ending on the sweetest note of all with a Chocolate Delice or Rasmalai Coconut Cake to share. Priced at Dh200 per person. Sunset to 8pm. Call 800-MASTI