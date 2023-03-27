Ramadan 2023 in UAE: Five Japanese-themed Iftars to try

Mon 27 Mar 2023

UP by 3Fils

UP by 3Fils is offering guests the choice of two six-course set menus. The first Iftar set menu, priced at Dh320, begins with zaatar Tai snapper, followed by tofu hummus topped with A5 Wagyu. Mouthwatering yakitori comes next, served with baba ganoush, with a course of crab croquette atop harissa orzo and caviar ensuing. Hokkaido scallops with truffle tagliatelle wraps up the main course selection, before a dessert of white chocolate tart with pistachio is served. The second menu, priced at Dh550, presents lobster and pear salad to begin, followed by A5 Wagyu tacos. Succulent yakitori from the charcoal grill follows, as do Hokkaido scallops served in the shell. For the main event, guests will be served A5 Wagyu with mashed potato, followed by a chocolatey tart for dessert. Daily during Ramadan; pre-booking is essential. Call 04 3334003. 3Fils is located at Shop 02, Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, Al Urouba St, Dubai.

Sumo Sushi & Bento

Break your fast with energizing Japanese food and flavours in Ramadan Specials that can be shared with your friends, family and loved ones. Inclusive of premium dates, choose from three different hearty selections. The Iftar platter is served with complimentary two Miso soup and two Iced teas. The Ramadan meal for two includes edamame, teriyaki chicken, steamed rice, yakiudon and two servings of miso soup and cucumber crabstick salad. It also includes four pieces of prawn tempura and chicken gyoza. The Ramadan family meal includes three servings of miso soup, yakiudon and salad with edamame and two servings of salmon nigiri and seared garlic salmon. The meal also has four pieces of prawn tempura, crunchy crazy and crunchy California plus eight pieces of sweet potato crunch. Offers are available for dine-in and delivery.

ONZE

Indulge in a delectable Iftar menu, including traditional Ramadan delights as well as Japanese-Peruvian dishes at this restaurant with spectacular views of Dubai Creek. For Dh200, guests can enjoy traditional Ramadan delights including dates and yoghurt milk as well as the famous white miso soup, followed by a wide range of savoury appetizers such as Spicy Tuna Maki, Wagyu Taquitos and much more. Guests can also choose from main courses that range from a flavoursome organic baby chicken platter, a steak to a fried rice platter with mushroom and eggs. Each option will be accompanied by a special choice of side dish. To end the night on a sweet note, for Dh35, guests can choose from four different dessert options including The Tres Leches Rose Kintsugi, which is a super moist three milk rose delight soaked in a riche rose flavoured sauce and topped with pink whipped cream.

SushiArt

Enjoy an exclusive menu featuring curated traditional Japanese dishes in 3 courses for Dh129. The Ramadan menu available for dine-in, takeaway and delivery offers guests one miso soup either spicy or normal, one appetiser from a choice of Edamame, Vegetable Gyoza, Midori salad, Kani salad, Crispy Salted Calamari and Dynamite Shrimp, one main course or platter of Fried Chicken Katsu with Steamed Rice, Spicy Sesame Chicken Noodles, Salmon Teriyaki, Beef Noodles, Cooked 18 and Sunset. You can also choose one dessert from a choice of mochi or fresh fruit salad.

99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant

The restaurant is offering a generous Iftar menu featuring a delectable 12 courses featuring the finest Japanese cuisine. At sunset, break the fast with the traditional Emirati dates before being swept off to the Land of the Rising Sun. Iftar starts with the Hosomaki, Chu-Toro with Leeks, the original Kobe Edamame seared in wagyu fat, with shichimi togarashi and truffle and the heart-warming Capumiso Soup topped with its fluffy truffled tofu foam. The journey continues with the audacious Wagyu Gyozas and the Tiger Prawn Tempura with its secret spicy cream sauce. A variation of bite-sized delicacies then makes its way to the table, from the Toro Flambé Nigiri and Tomato Emulsion to the Seabass Flambé Nigiri and 99 Truffle Sauce, King Crab Gunkan with Avocado and the Foie & Truffle Nigiri. For the apotheosis, the culinary team smokes up the celebration with its new individual robata grill and Corn-Fed Chicken, Honey Gochujang Glazed, Chicken Skin Chicharron, Leeks and Jalapeno Sauce paired with a Yakimeshi of Assorted Vegetables and Quail Egg Yolk Macerated in Soy. To refresh the palate and finish on a sweet note, Iftar comes to an end with a delicate Mochi Ice Cream. Priced at Dh235. At Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, and The Address Downtown.