Najwa Karam, Backstreet Boys concerts and more: 13 things to do around UAE this weekend

We've got you covered for the weekend with these amazing options

By CT Desk Published: Thu 4 May 2023, 9:48 AM Last updated: Thu 4 May 2023, 10:17 AM

Najwa Karam live in Abu Dhabi

The Lebanese superstar is set to enthrall fans with her best hits, including Sahrani and Hayda Haki, at Emirates Palace Hotel’s auditorium on May 6, from 7pm onwards. Tickets on Platinumlist.

Backstreet Boys live in Abu Dhabi

Backstreet’s Back Alright! Will you be at their DNA World Tour stop in Abu Dhabi? One of the biggest boybands of all time is hitting Etihad Arena at Yas Island on May 7 and the tickets sold out in record time! The boys - Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough - are scheduled to perform in Mumbai on May 4 before bringing their feel-good brand of music to the UAE this Sunday.

Chess competition and supercar exhibition at Souk Al Marfa

If you’re a chess enthusiast don’t miss the chance to witness an exciting tournament at this Dubai Islands waterfront destination. Also, car lovers will have the opportunity to experience an exotic car line-up in an exhibition showcasing the most popular supercars in the UAE. Awards across 10 categories will be given away, including Best in Show, People’s Choice, and Best Classic Car. On May 5 and 7 respectively. Both events are free to attend.

Disney Princess - The Concert

This is the ultimate show for fans of all ages who have ever dreamed of being a part of a Disney singalong. Featuring an all-star cast including Hiba Elchikhe, Steffanie Leigh, Anneliese van der Pol and Syndee Winters, Disney Princess - The Concert promises to be an unforgettable experience. Backed by the captivating Firdaus Orchestra conducted by Monica Woodman, and with musical direction from Benjamin Rauhala, the show will feature over 30 of everyone’s favourite Disney Princess and Frozen songs. May 6 and 7 at Coca-Cola Arena. Tickets start from Dh150 and are available at coca-cola-arena.com

George Wassouf and Adam in concert

Secure your seats for a melodious evening with Syrian superstar George Wassouf along with Lebanese pop artist Adam, as they take over Dubai Opera. Fans can expect to hear hits like Mahlak Tmahal Ya Malak, Ya Oumi and the 2023 release Noss Omry. May 5.

What the Food Festival

What the Food will bring together Dubai’s best food entrepreneurs, chefs, food scientists, homegrown initiatives and the city’s favourite food stalls, for a weekend of talks, workshops and eating. Taking place at Alserkal Avenue, the festival will coincide with the closing weekend of the Dubai Food Festival. On May 6 and 7.

Four Hands Dinner at Issei Dubai

Embark on a sensorial journey with Issei Dubai's Four Hands Chef Dinner, showcasing the talents of two female culinary mavericks hailing from Latin America, Luisa Serna and Gabriela Chamorro. Priced at Dh325 per person for a four-course dinner. On May 4, 5 and 6, from 7pm onwards. To book, call 04 8791111.

Nicole Moudaber at B018.DXB

Techno queen Nicole Moudaber – is heading to B018.DXB at Media One hotel in Dubai for one night only. Supported by top local DJs Jixo and Danz, Aleph Kaf and Audiokult, Nicole will set the night alight with her dark and emotive blend of techno that has taken over institutions worldwide, including DC-10 in Ibiza, London super club Fabric and New York's Output. May 6, 10pm-4am. Call 050 4230018.

Paint & Grow class

Enrol your kids for this two-hour class that includes a sketched-out canvas, all painting materials, a snack and a soft drink, as well as guidance by an experienced artist from Kidz Love Art. Participating kids will have the chance to get creative while recreating the ‘Magical Journey & Tiger Party’. At Couqley Bistro & Bar on May 7, 3pm-5pm. Priced at Dh245. Sign up on kidzloveart.com

Comedy play Akbar the Great Nahi Rahe

‘Hinglish’ comedy play Akbar The Great Nahi Rahe (Akbar is no longer 'The Great'), will entertain audiences at the 14th Sharjah Children's Reading Festival at Expo Centre Sharjah. Directed by Dr. M Sayyed Aalam and presented by Bazm-e-Urdu, the production stars popular Pakistani child star Ahmad Shah and his brother Abu Bakr Shah, with Indian theatre group Pierrot's Troupe. Told in Hindi and Urdu, the narrative takes a satirical approach to thoughts and ideologies that reflect modern-day India, in which the greatness of historical figures have come under scrutiny. Tickets on Platinumlist.

Oscar and the Wolf live in Dubai

Belgian artist Max Colombie aka Oscar and the Wolf will thrill fans with a live gig at Barasti Beach on May 6. Tickets on Platinumlist.

Back to the 90s concert

If you’re a fan of 90s music, don’t miss legends like Dr. Alban, Jenny Berggren from Ace of Base, Culture Beat and more at this vibrant musical celebration! May 5 at The Agenda, Dubai Media City. Tickets on Platinumlist.

Swaralaya - Symphony on Strings concert

A scintillating tribute concert honouring the legendary musician, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, is set to take place in Dubai on May 7. The concert, starting at 7.30pm, will feature young santoor maestro Rahul Sharma, who will pay homage to the legacy of his father by playing his iconic instrument. At Emirates Theatre, Emirates International School, Jumeirah. Tickets can be purchased at 800tickets.com