'House of the Dragon' star Matt Smith to headline MEFCC 2023 in Abu Dhabi

Dragon Ball voice actor Christopher Sabat and Disney artists Mike and Patty Peraza will also be attending

By CT Desk Published: Wed 11 Jan 2023, 1:38 PM Last updated: Wed 11 Jan 2023, 1:46 PM

Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC) has announced Matt Smith, one of the greatest incarnations of Doctor Who and the menacing anti-hero in House of the Dragon, will thrill fans as the first celebrity headliner of its 2023 edition.

Joining him is Christopher Sabat, the voice of Dragon Ball antagonist, Vegeta, as well as iconic Disney Master Artists Mike and Patty Peraza.

The 11th edition of MEFCC will take place from March 3 to 5 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

British actor Matt Smith shot to fame when he was cast as the 11th Doctor on the hit sci-fi series Doctor Who. Following this was another critically acclaimed performance as Prince Philip on the historical drama series The Crown. Smith also played the villainous Lucien in the movie Morbius, and his recent portrayal of the rogue prince, Daemon Targaryen – the stand-out character of House of the Dragon – has earned him a wider cult following.

Also added to this year’s MEFCC line-up, American voice actor Christopher Sabat is known for his powerful and memorable performances in the Dragon Ball Z anime and video game series as the voice of Vegeta, Piccolo, Yamcha, Kami, and many others. He has also played classic anime characters in the hit series One Piece, YuYu Hakusho, Fairy Tail and My Hero Academia.

MEFCC will also welcome Disney’s award-winning designer, Mike Peraza who has created movie magic for The Little Mermaid, Duck Tales, Fox and the Hound, Return of OZ, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast, among others. He will be accompanied by his wife, master Disney artist Patty Peraza.

The roster of talent also includes voice actors Paige O’Hara, who played Belle of Beauty and the Beast and Zach Aguilar widely known as Tanjiro Kamado or Demon Slayer and Aether of Genshin Impact. Catch all of them at Meet the Stars for autograph and photograph opportunities and at the Cine Club for exclusive Q&As.

The Cosplay Competition is now open for registrations with three categories. The all-new Cosplay Central will be filled with colourful opportunities for cosplayers and anime enthusiasts to meet-and-greet with local and international professional cosplayers, repair stations to fix or store costumes and a chance to get your best moments captured on camera.

Visitors can also dive into a different dimension of creativity and imagination, explore art, and meet the geniuses behind iconic masterpieces at the Artist Alley and International Artist Alley.

At MEFCC, fans can also snap up a range of collectibles, signed merchandise, exclusives and customised art, as well as enjoy cosplay, dance competitions, pop quizzes, karaoke and more.

Tickets are on sale now on the MEFCC website as well as Platinumlist.