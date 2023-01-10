Cirque du Soleil's high-acrobatic production OVO kicks off January 11 in Dubai

OVO is a colourful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects

By CT Desk Published: Tue 10 Jan 2023, 11:22 AM Last updated: Tue 10 Jan 2023, 12:23 PM

Cirque du Soleil is returning to Dubai with 11 showings of its high-energy and high-acrobatic production, OVO. An exciting Cirque du Soleil experience, OVO is a colourful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects; a non-stop riot of energy and movement. Through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting the unique personalities and abilities of selected insect species, OVO explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy.

From mighty crickets bouncing off trampolines to a hypnotic spider contorting inside her web, OVO (“egg” in Portuguese) showcases extraordinary showmanship to tickle the imagination. Funny and chaotic, yet adorable and wonderful, OVO charms our inner child with its sweet exuberance. Comprised of 100 people from 25 different countries, including 52 artists, OVO brings to the stage high-level acrobatic acts redefining the limits of the human body.

Since its opening in Montreal in 2009, OVO has thrilled more than 7 million people in 155 cities in 26 different countries.

Experience OVO in Dubai at the Coca Cola Arena from January 11 - 18. Early bird tickets start from Dh116 on select show and are available now at coca-cola-arena.com and cirquedusoleil.com/OVO