Adventure, food, fitness and more: 12 ways to celebrate International Women's Day in UAE

Gather the special women in your life and choose one or more of these options to mark the occasion

By CT Desk Published: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 12:31 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 12:41 PM

Conquer new heights at Aventura Parks

Female visitors to Aventura Parks on March 8 will benefit from a spectacular 50% off on the Adventure Park ticket, redeemable directly at the ticket office on the day. Create memorable outdoor experiences by ziplining and conquering new heights at the obstacle courses, all spread across 35,000 square meters of beautiful Ghaf tree forest. Call 052 2190858 for bookings.

Enjoy a night out at Ergo

Celebrate International Women's Day with your BFFs at Ergo Cocktail Bar & Restaurant with 20% off on the total bill only for the ladies.

Ergo is honouring and celebrating the incredible power of women, of Dubai and the world recognizing their many contributions to society. Enjoy a night of Mediterranean food, amazing beverages and great company. At The Dubai EDITION Downtown.

Indulge in complimentary desserts at Baofriend

Trendy Asian fusion eatery Baofriend is giving the ladies a little something sweet to savour and many more reasons to celebrate themselves this International Women’s Day.

The eatery’s complimentary treat, the Pashmak Bao, made with love and a ton of wonderful ingredients, promises to pop your tastebuds and take your special day up by several notches. Crafted to perfection with unique caramelised bao, creamy pistachio halva mousse, distinctive rose water caramel and tangy pomegranate, the lusciously creamy dessert will be available exclusively for diners at Baofriend’s Dubai Silicon Oasis branch on March 8 from 6pm-11pm.

Paint & Dine at Jones the Grocer

Experience a blissful Paint & Dine event that revolves around a delightful floral theme. Women can enjoy live entertainment whilst putting the finishing touches to their works.

This is a wonderful opportunity to come together with other women and celebrate International Women's Day in a fun and creative way. Priced at Dh399 per lady, you get everything you need to paint, grapes, and a snack platter. At Emirates Golf Club on Sunday, March 12, from 4-7pm. Contact: 04 4179999.

Take a Candle Crafting Masterclass

Address Beach Resort in Jumeirah Beach Residence has partnered with creative collective ARTfem to host an engaging candle making masterclass, complete with food and drinks, to make for an immersive, stimulating evening.

Guided by experts and equipped with all the required material, this is your perfect chance to unleash your inner artist and take your artwork home. The workshop will be followed by an indulgent spread of canapés and a selection of soft and house beverages. March 8, 6pm-9pm at The Secret Bar at Li’Brasil restaurant. Priced at Dh399 per person. To book, visit https://artfemdxb.com/products/candleart-in-address-beach-resort

Watch the empowering Mafroukeh

Check out an empowering Lebanese comedy-drama, Mafroukeh, which sees Amal - a seemingly happy homemaker, throwing in her apron, only to face the emotional and socio-economic challenges of divorce.

Written and produced by Marwa Khalil and Wafa'a Halawi, Mafroukeh is running at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, March 7 and 8. Tickets on Platinumlist.

Get your squad together at Prato

Celebrate the undying spirit of women at this quintessentially Italian restaurant which is offering a signature deal featuring a wide selection of scrumptious mains and drinks.

Enjoy dishes like Insalata Prato, Seared Salmon, Beef Medallion, Linguine pasta, Contadina and sip through a selection of delicious beverages with your gal pals. Priced at Dh100 for a selected main course and a house beverage. March 8, 12pm-11pm. At Trump International Golf Club. Call 04 2453988.

Experience a beauty and floral masterclass

Delizie Caffé Gourmet at Dubai Harbour is celebrating Women's Day with a limited-spot beauty and floral masterclass in partnership with celebrity make-up artist Sharon Drugan (pictured) and florist Fine Blooms.

Attendees will enjoy stunning views of the gleaming water and freshly handmade Italian pastries, coffees, and teas. while learning tips and tricks on how to create a showstopping beauty look that can transition from day to night, as well as the perfect bouquet. March 8, from 3-6pm. WhatsApp 052 3331122 to book.

Celebrate at La Perle

Immersive theatrical experience La Perle celebrates all extraordinary women throughout the month of March with a Wednesday Ladies’ Night offer.

At rates starting from Dh284, gather your girlfriends to witness breathtaking acts and stunts and get a nacho and virgin pink mojito combo to enjoy during the show. It’s the perfect way to indulge in some delicious treats while taking in mesmerizing entertainment. At Al Habtoor City.

Take part in a group fitness class

SLS Dubai is calling all ladies to gather, get set and get active as it celebrates International Women’s Month with a fitness class in partnership with international fitness coach and personal trainer, SOPHIT.

The first session of the month-long collaboration will kick off on March 8. The action-packed sessions will take place on the 69th floor terrace of Ciel Spa, overlooking Dubai’s sprawling skyline. Interactive, engaging and anchored in women's empowerment, the 45-minute heart-pumping HIIT programme is guaranteed to keep all the ladies sweating and challenged throughout the class. Priced at Dh150, inclusive of healthy juices and smoothies. Call 04 6070654.

Karaoke the night away at Lucky Voice

Indulge in a buy-one-get-one offer on one hour in the private Karaoke room, and complimentary selected house beverages especially for ladies.

From 5pm-3am on March 8 at Grand Millennium Dubai Barsha Heights. WhatsApp 052 9916979 for reservations.

Head out for Afternoon Tea

Celebrate International Women’s Day with the special women in your life over a regal Afternoon Tea at Raffles The Palm. Enjoy a set menu featuring delectable plates like Foie Gras Mousse Profiterole, Prawn Avocado with Osteria Caviar, English Cucumber Sandwiches and Scottish Smoked Salmon Bagels.

To savour every bite, tea connoisseurs can choose from a range of the finest teas. You can also indulge in sweet treats fit for royalty, including Raspberry Swill Rolls, Meringue with Yuzu Cream and Jelly, Vanilla Choux Puff and Cherry and British classics like warm Raison Scones with Seasonal Fruit Marmalade and Cornish Clotted Cream. Available every day, priced at Dh220 per person or Dh330 with a glass of bubbly, Dh425 per couple or Dh625 with a glass of bubbly for each guest. Call 04 2488888.