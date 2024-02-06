Living Legend Mikhail Pletnev thrills Dubai audience at VIP Classical concert

Published: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 1:25 PM Last updated: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 2:32 PM

The city was graced with a spectacular evening of classical brilliance on January 13 at the VIP Classical concert featuring the Living Legend, Mikhail Pletnev. As part of the VIP Classical concerts series, organised by SAMIT Event Group under the patronage of the Embassy of Switzerland to the UAE, the event was a harmonious collaboration that brought together art, culture, and hospitality.

The Zabeel Theatre at the renowned Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel on Palm Jumeirah provided the perfect backdrop for an enchanting night filled with soul-stirring melodies. The grandeur of the venue complemented the virtuosity of Mikhail Pletnev, creating an immersive experience for the audience.

SAMIT Event Group, with its commitment to delivering unparalleled events, seamlessly orchestrated the concert, ensuring a flawless blend of musical finesse and top-notch hospitality. Mikhail Pletnev's performance, meanwhile, transcended expectations, with the maestro leaving the audience in awe of his mastery as a pianist, as he presented pieces from Johann Sebastian Bach, Johannes Brahms, and Frédéric Chopin, as well as a contemporary work composed in a joint collaboration between Pletnev himself and the award-winning composer Alexey Shor. The Embassy of Switzerland's patronage added a touch of international prestige to the evening, symbolising the cultural exchange facilitated by such extraordinary events.

“I think it's a beautiful demonstration of how a pianist and a composer can work together and make something that was in the mind of a composer even more meaningful for both, for the pianist but also for the audience. So I think it's a perfect match. We don't see that very often, that a composer and a pianist work together, but here it really worked very, very well”, said Arthur Mattli, the Ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE and Bahrain.

“We have a few examples in music history”, he continued, “where a few composers who are not instrumentalists but composers, worked also with instrumentalists, and I think we have here another success story. Yes, I like it because it's, on the one hand, very melodic – it has beautiful harmonies in it – but it's also modern at the same time. It's not as often in very modern music that it's decomposed, not composed. So I like it if somebody has also this generosity of harmonies and melodies to follow. I like that very much personally. We need more of such events.”

“It was very successful, very, very pleasant. I think we see how people like classical music here in the Emirates. They really want to hear more of that, and I'm really thrilled about the upcoming concerts here in Dubai. If I were free, I would attend all the concerts, and my schedule does not allow that, so I have to choose the one or the other occasion, but I will be back here. Job well done, let's do more collaboration together. A wonderful start!”

As the final notes echoed through the venue, it became evident that January 13 marked not just a concert but a cultural milestone. The VIP Classical concert, a testament to collaboration and artistic excellence, will linger in the memories of those fortunate enough to be part of this musical journey.

In the aftermath of this extraordinary night, attendees and enthusiasts were left eagerly anticipating the next chapter in SAMIT Event Group's ongoing endeavour to bring world-class performances to the heart of the city. The collaboration between the organiser, venue, and media reflects a commitment to elevating Dubai's cultural landscape, making it a beacon for lovers of classical music.

