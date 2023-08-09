Dubai: Legendary Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle to celebrate 90th birthday with concert in emirate

The renowned singer will perform in the city on September 8

By CT Desk Published: Wed 9 Aug 2023, 11:07 AM Last updated: Wed 9 Aug 2023, 11:17 AM

The grand ASHA@90: Live in Concert, a musical extravaganza honouring legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle's 90th birthday, was announced by Anand Bhosle and PME Entertainment on August 8. This much-anticipated event marks her return to Dubai's stage after a decade, promising an unparalleled celebration of music.

Renowned figures including Jackie Shroff, Naved Saidi, Nitin Shankar, Salim-Sulaiman, Poonam Dhillon, and Padmini Kolhapure joined a press conference to extend their admiration and support for Asha Bhosle. This grand affair is scheduled for September 8 at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena.

The concert will traverse Asha Bhosle's eight-decade musical journey, featuring Sudesh Bhosle and others, with timeless Bollywood classics, soulful ghazals, and melodies that have etched her legacy. The event promises an enchanting tribute to her priceless contributions to Indian and global music.

Asha Bhosle expressed her excitement, saying, “I am filled with immense joy and gratitude as I prepare to return to the stage after over a decade, celebrating my 90th birthday with this extraordinary concert organized by PME Entertainment. Music has been my lifeline, and to share my melodies with my beloved fans once again is an emotional and unforgettable moment. I look forward to creating magical memories together and rejoicing in the power of music.”

