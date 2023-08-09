Dubai: Legendary Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle to celebrate 90th birthday with concert in emirate

RRKPK: Ranveer Singh says he had a tough time doing Kathak, given all the 'muscle mass' he was packing at the time
The actor's latest performance as Rocky Randhawa in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been receiving rave reviews from the audiences
The grand ASHA@90: Live in Concert, a musical extravaganza honouring legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle's 90th birthday, was announced by Anand Bhosle and PME Entertainment on August 8. This much-anticipated event marks her return to Dubai's stage after a decade, promising an unparalleled celebration of music.
Renowned figures including Jackie Shroff, Naved Saidi, Nitin Shankar, Salim-Sulaiman, Poonam Dhillon, and Padmini Kolhapure joined a press conference to extend their admiration and support for Asha Bhosle. This grand affair is scheduled for September 8 at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena.
The concert will traverse Asha Bhosle's eight-decade musical journey, featuring Sudesh Bhosle and others, with timeless Bollywood classics, soulful ghazals, and melodies that have etched her legacy. The event promises an enchanting tribute to her priceless contributions to Indian and global music.
Asha Bhosle expressed her excitement, saying, “I am filled with immense joy and gratitude as I prepare to return to the stage after over a decade, celebrating my 90th birthday with this extraordinary concert organized by PME Entertainment. Music has been my lifeline, and to share my melodies with my beloved fans once again is an emotional and unforgettable moment. I look forward to creating magical memories together and rejoicing in the power of music.”
ALSO READ:
The actor's latest performance as Rocky Randhawa in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been receiving rave reviews from the audiences
Though she admits that there's a family history of mental health, she does not hold her parents responsible for her emotional challenges
The album is scheduled for release on September 8, announced the management agency
The Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-starrer outperformed the Hollywood blockbusters in India
Netizens express disappointment, alleging Instagram user for using AI-generated images of the late star for likes
The comic performance will tickle your funny bones at Dialogue Dubai
Akhtar, who directed the first two parts featuring Shah Rukh Khan, shared a post about the new project on Instagram
The musician said he is in the final stages of bringing out the album