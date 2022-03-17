Kanye West's Instagram account temporarily suspended

Ranbir Kapoor's mother and sister took to social media to wish the young star.
Entertainment1 day ago
Rapper Kanye West won't be able to post anything on Instagram for 24 hours.
As per Variety, Kanye has been suspended from the social media application for a day for violating the platform's harassment policy.
A Meta spokesperson stated that the platform has deleted content posted by Kanye for "violating their policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment."
Now, he can't post, comment, and send DMs for a 24-hour period.
ALSO READl:
A day ago, Kanye directed a racial slur at 'The Daily Show' host Trevor Noah via an Instagram post after Noah discussed the ongoing feud between West, his former wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, 'Saturday Night Live' comedian Pete Davidson, on his show Tuesday night.
Not only this, but West has also used the medium frequently to discuss his custody troubles, posting several videos alleging that Kardashian is keeping him from seeing his children when he would like to.
Ranbir Kapoor's mother and sister took to social media to wish the young star.
Entertainment1 day ago
Radhika lost almost 12 kgs in a very short span of time to convincingly slip into the character of Tarika
Entertainment2 days ago
Start your week with our guide on things to do in town
Entertainment3 days ago
Sharing the particular video, a social media user praised Aaradhya and wrote, “The legacy continues.”
Entertainment3 days ago
In a long-running career, Hurt was four times nominated for an Academy Award, winning for 1985’s 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'
Entertainment3 days ago
Hailey’s health scare comes after husband Justin tested positive for coronavirus last month
Entertainment3 days ago
Make the most of the offers and activities in town with our guide
Entertainment3 days ago
Sebastian Stan is famous for playing the Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Entertainment3 days ago