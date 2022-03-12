Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson’s romance is now Instagram official

Kim shared a multi-photo carousel on her personal Instagram, which included two photos featuring the American comedian

Photo: Twitter

By ANI Published: Sat 12 Mar 2022, 11:08 AM

Just over a week after an LA judge declared Kim Kardashian a single woman, the American TV personality has made her romance with Pete Davidson Instagram-official.

On Friday, Kardashian shared a multi-photo carousel on her personal Instagram, which included two photos featuring the Saturday Night Live (SNL) star.

One of the pictures showed Davidson resting in Kardashian’s lap while looking up at her while she seemingly leaned in for a kiss. The second image was a blurry selfie of the duo.

She captioned the post, “Whose car are we gonna take?!,” which is a line from the 2010 thriller film The Town. She also shared a screenshot of that scene from the Ben Affleck-starring movie.

Kardashian’s Instagram post with Davidson comes roughly a month after the comedian referred to her as his “girlfriend” during an interview with People magazine. Her relationship with Davidson will be explored in the upcoming Hulu series, ‘The Kardashians’.

The couple had first sparked romance rumours after the reality TV star appeared on SNL in October.

Kardashian was recently declared legally single by a judge amid her divorce proceedings with estranged husband Kanye West. The beauty brand mogul filed for divorce in February 2021.

While Davidson and Kardashian’s relationship has continued to make headlines, her ex-husband Kanye West has publicly ranted about Davidson on social media.

The rapper even included Davidson in his Eazy music video where he kidnapped and buried the comedian. However, despite this Kanye has been linked romantically to two different women, Julia Fox and model Chaney Jones, since the beginning of 2022.