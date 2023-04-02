Kaley Cuoco has first child, a daughter, with Tom Pelphrey

The codefendant is likely to be sentenced Friday if State District Judge authorizes the plea agreement
Kaley Cuoco is flying high after giving birth to her first child.
The star of The Flight Attendant and The Big Bang Theory said on Instagram Saturday that she and fellow actor Tom Pelphrey now have a daughter named Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.
“The new light of our lives!” Cuoco posted, along with a series of pictures of the baby, who was born Thursday. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle.”
Cuoco has been married twice before, most recently to equestrian Karl Cook. The two split in 2021. Last year she began dating Pelphrey, and in October they announced they were expecting a child together.
Cuoco, 37, appeared for 12 seasons on the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. She has played the title role in The Flight Attendant on HBO Max for two seasons, and was nominated for an Emmy for each.
It's also the first child for Pelphrey, 40, who has acted primarily in soaps, including Guiding Light and As The World Turns.
