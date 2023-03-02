Justin Bieber tour dates cancelled

From free musical performances to a photography exhibition and more, we've got you covered with these great options
Following the announcement of his indefinite touring hiatus, Justin Bieber's tour dates appear ultimately to be scrapped, with fan sites and ticketing outlets reporting cancellations.
All of his concerts, including in the United States, Ireland and France, are marked as cancelled on Ticketmaster's website.
Neither Bieber, 29, nor his representatives have provided reasons for or official confirmation of the cancellations.
The superstar announced he was taking a break from performing last year, saying he'd been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a rare complication of shingles that for him caused partial facial paralysis.
"I need to make my health the priority right now," he said at the time.
"I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better. I've been so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world."
Bieber had dozens of performances across the globe scheduled through March 2023.
Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that can inflame and paralyze the facial nerve and cause a painful rash around the ear or mouth. In addition to facial paralysis, it can cause hearing loss.
