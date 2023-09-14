Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate five years of marriage

Actress Ridhi Dogra shared a touching anecdote from the set
Pop sensation Justin Bieber and his wife, model Hailey Bieber, are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary, marking half a decade of their loving union.
In a heartwarming Instagram post, Justin expressed his deep affection for Hailey. He began by addressing her as "the most precious" and emphasised how she had captured his heart. He professed his belief that their journey together would far exceed their wildest expectations and encouraged them to continue dreaming big. Justin concluded his post with a joyful "Cheers to forever and ever," highlighting the eternal love he feels for Hailey.
The Instagram post was accompanied by a touching photo carousel showcasing the couple's moments together over the years, including candid shots and cherished memories.
Hailey Bieber reciprocated the sentiment with her own Instagram post, featuring some of the same images. She simply expressed her love with a caption that read, "5 ✨🤍 I love you."
Justin and Hailey's relationship has been a prominent part of their public personas, from their first meeting when Hailey was just 12 years old to their engagement in 2018 and subsequent wedding later that year. Their love story has been captured in photos and interviews, revealing their deep bond and companionship.
Through the years, the couple has faced personal health challenges, further strengthening their connection. They have openly discussed these trials and have found silver linings that have brought them even closer.
Their enduring love story continues to captivate fans worldwide, and they remain a beloved couple in the entertainment world.
ALSO READ:
Actress Ridhi Dogra shared a touching anecdote from the set
The actor expresses gratitude to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for assuming the majority of parenting duties, enabling him to concentrate on his work
The 'Sholay' actor was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for kidney-related issues last week
The veteran actor recently inaugurated a school library in his hometown to honour his father's legacy
The Japanese artiste's show will take place on September 24
The play, by Amy Herzog, is about a mother caring for a chronically ill child
Kanwal Cheema, a Pakistani entrepreneur, has found her Instagram comment section filled with comparisons to the Bollywood actor
The musicians got candid and highlighted the mental and emotional toll of their demanding schedules