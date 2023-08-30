Look: Justin Bieber snapped in personalised 'Hailey Bieber' hoodie

In a viral Instagram picture, the couple was spotted enjoying an adorable moment surrounded by their dogs

Wed 30 Aug 2023

Pop sensation Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Tuesday to display his unwavering support for his wife, Hailey Bieber's, new "strawberry" lip treatment launch. In a snapshot that quickly went viral, Justin was spotted wearing a unique sweatshirt featuring Hailey's full name on the front.

The classic campus-style design sweatshirt was paired with gray shorts and a fuzzy camouflage hunter's cap. Fans worldwide couldn't contain their excitement at the sight of Justin's heartfelt gesture for his wife's new venture.

The image showcased the couple's intimate moment, with Hailey Bieber relaxing on her husband's lap, surrounded by their adorable dogs. The photo captured her donning the same vibrant red manicure from her recent New York City promotional day, where she showcased her "Strawberry Glaze" peptide lip treatment and partnership with Krispy Kreme.

During the launch event, Justin Bieber stood by Hailey's side, sharing radiant photos of her on his Instagram and offering unwavering support as she engaged with Krispy Kreme employees.

While Justin's dedication to promoting his wife's product was evident, X (formerly Twitter) users couldn't help but notice the contrasting styles between the couple. Hailey stunned in a red bustier mini dress paired with elegant Maison Ernest heels, while Justin embraced his signature comfort with a laid-back sweatsuit, Crocs adorned with jibbitz, and a distinctive pink trucker hat.

"Baby girl with the @rhode @krispykreme STRAWBERRY GLAZEEE," he captioned the post.

