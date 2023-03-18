Watch: Justin Bieber on way to recovery, shares update on facial paralysis

Lovato will co-direct the documentary, slated to release in 2024, alongside Nicola Marsh
Canadian singer Justin Bieber, who has been experiencing facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome since 2022 seems to well be on the road to recovery.
In a video posted on social media, Bieber is seen all smiles alongside the caption: "Wait for it..."
Last June, the singer revealed that he had the condition on one side of his face. He announced that he was taking a break from performing last year.
According to an AFP report, the singer said, "I need to make my health the priority right now. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better. I've been so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world."
He has now shared an update with fans which shows him being able to smile, suggesting that he is slowly gaining facial mobility.
Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a neurological disorder that occurs when a virus infects a nerve in the head near the inner ear.
It is still too early to say when the singer will be back of the stage but according to healthcare experts the condition is curable.
ALSO READ:
Lovato will co-direct the documentary, slated to release in 2024, alongside Nicola Marsh
He was assaulted in the Planet Fitness parking lot on Tuesday at about 9.20am
Her 41-minute award-winning documentary narrates the tale of an orphaned elephant calf, Raghu, put in the care of mahouts, Bomman and Bellie
The Bollywood star shared her routine before the awards, where she wowed audiences in a stunning custom Louis Vuitton gown
The musician and his children take to social media to sing Top of the World for Oscar award winner and lyricist Chandrabose
This year's edition of the comedy festival begins from May 12
The Saudi Arabian superstar will light up the iconic venue as part of the Abu Dhabi Eid Program
The DC sequel releases March 17 in the UAE