Jonas Brothers announce new album, Broadway shows in March

The disgraced Hollywood mogul is likely to spend the remainder of his life behind bars
Jonas Brothers have released a new single and revealed an upcoming album and plans to hit Broadway for five shows next month.
Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas announced Friday they'll use each night at the Marquis Theatre to focus on a different album, including Jonas Brothers, A Little Bit Longer, Lines, Vines and Trying Times, Happiness Begins and their upcoming collection due in May, simply called The Album. They are scheduled to be on Broadway from March 14-18.
The brothers released the song Wings from The Album, which is being executive produced by Jon Bellion.
Nick Jonas is no stranger to Broadway, having starred in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in 2012, as well as roles in Annie Get Your Gun, Beauty and the Beast and Les Misérables. He and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, helped produce the short-lived 2021 play Chicken & Biscuits.
