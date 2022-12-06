John Travolta to Jamie Lee Curtis, Hollywood celebs bid farewell to Kirstie Alley

The actor passed away at the age of 71 following a battle with cancer

By ANI Published: Tue 6 Dec 2022, 10:51 AM

American actor Kirstie Alley of Cheers and Drop Dead Gorgeous fame has passed away at the age of 71 following a battle with cancer. Following her demise, many Hollywood celebrities are coming forward and bidding farewell to the Look Who's Talking' star via social media.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, Alley's death was announced on her official social media handles by her children, True and Lillie Parker, who wrote: "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."

In an Instagram post, John Travolta, who co-starred with Ally in the 1989 romantic comedy Look Who's Talking, wrote: Kirstie was one of the most special relationships.. I've ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."

While they "agreed to disagree about some things," Alley and Jamie Lee Curtis "had a mutual regard and connection," as per Jamie Lee Curtis, who teamed with Alley on Ryan Murphy's series Scream Queens.

"She was a great comic foil in @tvscreamqueens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life," Curtis continued. "She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas."

Alley's Cheers co-star Kelsey Grammer said in a statement quoted in a report by Variety, "I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her."

Singer-songwriter Travis Tritt wrote on Twitter that he was "shocked and saddened by the news."

Lost & Found star Ever Carradine thanked Alley for kickstarting her career. "I've not spoke w/ her forever, but have her to thank for launching my career. She told me I was funny every single day on Veronica's Closet, and I believed her," Carradine wrote. "She threw the best parties and gave the parakeets as our wrap gift. Godspeed."

According to Variety, in 2011, Alley came second on Dancing With the Stars. In 2013, she starred in Kirstie, a self-titled TV Land sitcom that was cancelled after one season. In 2016, she appeared on Season 2 of Scream Queens. And earlier this year, she appeared on Season 7 of The Masked Singer as Baby Mammoth.

Alley, who shared her children with Parker Stevenson, to whom she was married from 1983 to 1997, found fame playing Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom Cheers from 1987 to 1993. For this role, she received an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe in 1991, as per Page Six.

As per a report by Variety, Kirstie Alley is survived by her son, William True Stevenson, a daughter, Lillie Price Stevenson and a grandson.

