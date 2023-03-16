Jimmy Carr, Zakir Khan, and others to headline Dubai Comedy Festival

This year's edition of the comedy festival begins from May 12

By CT Desk Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 2:57 PM Last updated: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 2:58 PM

Dubai Comedy Festival is returning for its 2023 edition and it promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

The festival has announced this year's lineup of headliners, including the likes of Jimmy Carr, Dara Ó Briain, Zakir Khan, and the rib-tickling duo Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams from the much-loved podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me.

Produced by BRAG, Live Nation, and DXB Live and presented by Dubai Calendar, Dubai Comedy Festival will take place across multiple hotspots across the city, including Dubai Opera, The Theatre Mall of the Emirates, Coca-Cola Arena, and more from May 12 to May 21.

The festival will be a mix of stand-up shows, live podcasts, and comedy events that promise non-stop laughs. For tickets and more information, visit dubaicomedyfest.ae.