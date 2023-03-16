Jimmy Carr, Zakir Khan, and others to headline Dubai Comedy Festival

Other series to be renewed are 'Mismatched', 'Kota Factory' and 'She'
Dubai Comedy Festival is returning for its 2023 edition and it promises to be bigger and better than ever before.
The festival has announced this year's lineup of headliners, including the likes of Jimmy Carr, Dara Ó Briain, Zakir Khan, and the rib-tickling duo Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams from the much-loved podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me.
Produced by BRAG, Live Nation, and DXB Live and presented by Dubai Calendar, Dubai Comedy Festival will take place across multiple hotspots across the city, including Dubai Opera, The Theatre Mall of the Emirates, Coca-Cola Arena, and more from May 12 to May 21.
The festival will be a mix of stand-up shows, live podcasts, and comedy events that promise non-stop laughs. For tickets and more information, visit dubaicomedyfest.ae.
Other series to be renewed are 'Mismatched', 'Kota Factory' and 'She'
'King of a Land' revisits familiar themes of togetherness
The Netflix project will see Yo Yo Honey Singh take his fans through the unseen and unheard chapters of his life
The memoir talks about her early days as a reality star and the evolution of her career
The Bollywood star is celebrating her 30th birthday today
The backstage was buzzing at India's premier fashion event Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI
Register today to take part in Battle Cancer’s breakthrough charity fundraiser at Dubai Harbour
A Winfrey pick no longer ensures blockbuster sales, but it retains a special status within the industry