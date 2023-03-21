Jeremy Scott leaves Moschino after 10 years at fashion house

Moore posted a video of the celebrations in which the actor's present wife Emma Heming Willis and other family members were seen
Jeremy Scott is stepping down as creative director of Italian luxury house Moschino after 10 years of wild and wacky fashion shows and his elegant dressing of numerous celebrities.
The company made the announcement Monday.
“Scott has penned a fundamental chapter in the legacy of the brand with his fearless and show stopping pop-camp style and incisive humour — true to the renowned codes of the House,” the company said in an email statement.
The American designer took over at Moschino in October 2013 with a groundbreaking fall/winter collection that, according to the statement, “launched a thousand debates on the role of fashion in the annals of art, consumerism, and social commentary.”
The Missouri-born Scott has put out collections that focused his pop culture and tongue-in-cheek lens on Barbie, aliens and Ronald McDonald. Katy Perry, Madonna, Rita Ora and Zendaya are among celebrities who have worn his creations.
Most recently, he dressed a handful of A-listers for the Oscars, including putting Angela Bassett in a standout custom ultraviolet hand-draped gown with a huge bow neckline.
Massimo Ferretti, chair of Moschino parent Aeffe S.p.A., thanked Scott for "ushering in a distinct and joyful vision that will forever be a part of Moschino history.”
Scott called his years at Moschino has “a wonderful celebration of creativity and imagination.”
He said he was proud of his legacy. He thanked Ferretti along with “all my fans around the world who celebrated me, my collections and my vision.”
Moore posted a video of the celebrations in which the actor's present wife Emma Heming Willis and other family members were seen
The veteran actor injured himself recently whilst shooting for a film
The fantasy love story stars Tanya Maniktala and Shantanu Maheshwari
The actor was celebrated for his comedic chops that have won over countless fans
While some people praised the actor for her statement, others felt offended
The artist was recently in Dubai to perform at a Holi event
From complimentary dining experiences to culinary adventures and more, here are some great options from around the country
One of the genre's brightest stars, who publicly suffered from depression, talks about his evolution